The Challenge star Tori Deal shares red swimsuit photo from the beach with ‘body of water’ poem

The Challenge’s Tori Deal was recently in a poetic mood as she shared an interesting reflection about how a woman’s body shouldn’t be viewed “only as flesh.”

Instead, Tori reminded fans, friends, and followers reading her poem to view the woman’s body as a “body of water,” which some people demand to flow softer, even though it’s “strong and alive.”

Along with her poem, Tori also shared her latest swimsuit photo as she posed in front of a beautiful beach scene in a striking red swimsuit. That brought in reactions from her castmates and fans admiring her latest image and poetic thoughts.

Tori Deal shares red swimsuit photo with poem

Many of the stars of MTV’s The Challenge have been expressing themselves on Instagram by sharing provocative photos in swimsuits, lingerie, or other attire, along with unique captions. For example, former Big Brother star and Final Reckoning finalist Natalie Negrotti reflected on her love life along with a video clip showing off some stunning style.

Tori Deal’s no stranger to sharing those sorts of photos and videos on her Instagram, including the snake mesh swimsuit she posed in recently.

Earlier this week, the Spies, Lies & Allies finalist shared another sizzling IG photo, wearing a bold red swimsuit that may conjure up Baywatch memories. She’s tagged Gio Soto as taking the photo.

In her latest image, Tori’s kneeling in the sand in front of gorgeous blue-green ocean waves and a nearly clear sky. She shoots a more serious look toward the camera than in her other photos, which generally involve her smiling or goofing around. That may demonstrate her meditative state.

In the caption, she shared a poem that she may have written a while ago. Tori refers to it as an “old poem but a personal fav.”

“A woman’s shallow view of herself isn’t inherent; It is what the world has taught her,” Tori’s poem starts with.

“Most people drink from her wells, And leave her rivers a mess, But demand her to flow softer.”

The poem shares that the woman is “strong and alive” and “much more than some man’s daughter.”

“Don’t gaze at her body as if it were only flesh; She is a body of water,” Tori’s poem concludes with.

Castmates and fans react to Tori’s latest IG share

While The Challenge isn’t airing on MTV, Tori still has many fans and followers on her Instagram, ready to read her thoughts and see what she’s up to. Her poetic post had over 18,000 Likes and 130 comments as of this writing.

Among them were Challenge castmates, including Total Madness winner Jenny West who praised Tori for her poem and look in the photo.

“Beautiful inside and out ❤️,” Tori’s friend and castmate Ashley Kelsey commented.

Former castmate Natalie Negrotti told Tori she could feel her poem.

Fans also had plenty to say, as many showed their appreciation for Tori’s poem and photo. One individual asked if it was for a “BAEwatch show” in a clever play on the title of the popular lifeguard drama series and comedy movie, Baywatch.

“What a gorgeous person you are always a challenge fav,” another fan commented.

In addition to appearing on MTV’s Are You the One? and The Challenge, Tori also authored a children’s book called The Adventures of Bumble Pea & Koala Pear: The Search for Syrup.

She’s shared other poems on her Instagram, which prompted one fan to suggest Tori put out a book of her poems. Based on Tori’s reply, that could very well be in the works for the three-time Challenge finalist!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.