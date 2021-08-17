The Challenge star Tori Deal says OnlyFans decision based on castmates, needed special approval

Tori Deal during The Challenge Season 37 Global Activation special. Pic credit: MTV

In what may have been a surprise to some, The Challenge’s Tori Deal joined OnlyFans, just days after the premiere of the new Spies, Lies & Allies season.

However, The Challenge star appears to be embracing the platform to express a different side of herself. That was part of the reason for it, but there were other factors that influenced her decision.

Before starting her OnlyFans page, Tori also said she needed someone’s approval to make sure she was good to go with the decision.

Tori says Challenge castmates inspired decision

On Friday, August 13, Tori Deal announced her OnlyFans page, with a special discount for the first group of subscribers. She explained her reasons for the decision, noting that money was one of the factors.

Based on her recent Instagram Story Q&A slides, she realized her castmates were making some good money with the platform.

“I realized how much some of my male castmates were making and I was like damnnnnn,” Tori shared in a slide.

“A lot of the guys have them but the girls don’t. I hate that there’s a stigma around women on that platform but it’s acceptable for men. I’ve been wanting to do it for a year now,” Tori added.

She also explained that she talked to her family about the decision, including getting her dad’s approval, and then went for it.

Several of The Challenge stars currently have OnlyFans. One of Tori’s good friends and allies is Devin Walker, who regularly promotes his OnlyFan page. Nelson Thomas, also part of the veteran alliance on Spies, Lies & Allies, has OnlyFans. They may be among the male castmates that Tori is referring to.

Other Challenge cast members on the platform include Season 37 rookie Lauren Coogan, Total Madness finalist Melissa Reeves, and Kailah Casillas. Former castmates Rogan O’Connor and Dee Nguyen also have OF pages, although neither has appeared on the show since Total Madness.

That said, they’re among many reality TV stars who probably realize it’s a good idea to find additional sources of revenue to profit from their fame.

Tori credits her supportive family in decision

While some parents might not be receptive to the idea of their daughter starting an OnlyFans, Tori says that wasn’t the case with hers. She said her dad gave approval, and the rest of her family was also very supportive.

“I wish I could explain how grateful I am to have the father I do. He’s so logical, understanding, family oriented and gives everyone he loves his unconditional love,” Tori said of her dad.

She went on to say, telling her dad had her nervous for a while until she finally just decided to let him know.

“I was nervous for months to tell him. When I finally did it blurted out of my mouth…. We talked about the type of money you can make on the platform and his words were ‘It’s a no brainer. If you’re comfortable doing it, go for it,'” Tori said in her IG Story slide.

Tori’s move to OnlyFans also comes after the debut of Season 37 of The Challenge. She’s been featured in several segments. In one, she mentioned to her castmate Corey Lay about getting out of a three-year relationship and then hooking up with castmate Fessy Shafaat.

That didn’t work out, but Tori is part of the Season 37 cast single and ready to mingle. At least one clip shows her and rookie castmate Emanuel Neagu dancing close in what could be an upcoming episode.

The two met up in Ibiza along with other cast members after filming too. It’s unknown if they’re still exploring a relationship or just friends.

Based on the above, it seems like Tori is happy with where she’s at following her broken-off engagement to Jordan Wiseley. Fans will be checking out Spies, Lies & Allies episodes to see if she can finally win that first final for her Challenge career.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.