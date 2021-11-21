The Challenge star Josh Martinez comments on Ashley Mitchell situation: ‘It’s unfortunate what happened’

Josh Martinez appears during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 15. Pic credit: MTV

Josh Martinez recently commented about The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies castmate Ashley Mitchell, who had a mysterious departure during an episode during the season.

Online spoilers and rumors suggest that an unaired verbal altercation occurred between Ashley and Josh, which led to Ashley getting kicked off the show.

While details are still unconfirmed about what occurred, Josh reacted to the recent situation that left Challenge viewers puzzled, calling it “unfortunate what happened.”

This report contains spoilers for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season up through Episode 15.

Josh comments on Ashley’s Spies, Lies & Allies exit

In Season 37, Episode 14, viewers saw Ashley Mitchell through the daily mission and scenes at the club later. However, she disappeared as her teammates for Sapphire Cell showed up at the elimination nomination meeting.

Later at the elimination event, host TJ Lavin told the cast that Ashley was “deactivated” for breaking one of the show’s rules. Nothing more was explained beyond TJ saying Ashley would no longer continue in the game.

Rumors circulated online that suggested Ashley got kicked off due to an unaired verbal altercation with Josh where she may have made inappropriate remarks toward him. MTV didn’t provide any additional comments about what happened.

The two had been teammates earlier in the season, working together during daily challenges and strategizing for elimination votes.

Josh didn’t give additional details about what happened but commented about the situation in an interview following Episode 15, which featured his elimination from the show.

“It’s something that I don’t want to give my energy or attention to,” Josh told Entertainment Weekly. “What I am going to say is the only people that know the truth is the cast that was there at that point in the game and production. So we’re the only ones that know the reality of that situation. It’s unfortunate what happened.”

He went on to talk about the great opportunity that The Challenge cast members have as far as the “experience, travel, and money” they get from it.

“So for that person to leave that way, it is unfortunate. I send light and love to the situation. I wish her all the best. There’s a whole narrative going around, and I just don’t want to give my energy to it and just focus on the blessing that being part of The Challenge is for me. I just wish the best to her,” Josh told EW.

Ashley, castmates reacted after episode aired

As the episode aired and afterward, Ashley commented online, indicating she respected the decision made by host TJ Lavin and MTV’s show. She also revealed she was “taking anger management” after returning home from filming.

Some of Josh and Ashley’s castmates from Spies, Lies & Allies also commented online following Episode 14, including Nelson Thomas. During an Instagram Live, Nelson responded to fans asking about it. He said Ashley and Josh had a bad fight during which Ashley said some things she shouldn’t have. He said MTV wasn’t having it, and that’s why she got kicked off.

Josh’s friend and castmate Tori Deal spoke up defending Josh, asking fans to stop attacking him online after Ashley got kicked off the show. Her Spies, Lies & Allies showmance Emanuel Neagu also said he was there during the altercation trying to defend Josh and that Ashley got disqualified for many reasons that day.

The true nature of what happened for Ashley to get kicked off may never be known. Ashley has indicated in her messages that she plans to return to The Challenge, but it’s unknown if that will be Season 38 at this point based on the rumors.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.