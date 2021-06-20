The Challenge spoilers: Jisela Delgado comments on Season 37 drama involving cast member’s exit

Jisela Delgado appears in a confessional interview during The Challenge: All Stars season Pic credit: Paramount+

Even though The Challenge: All Stars and Double Agents seasons both ended weeks ago, another season of MTV’s competitive reality show is currently filming, with episodes expected to arrive in the coming months.

It’s brought a fair share of interesting spoilers as episode footage is being filmed, with several incidents occurring due to drama amongst cast members.

One of those recent incidents has become a hot topic for those fans checking out Season 37 spoilers, and All Stars finalist Jisela Delgado recently gave her thoughts on the matter.

Spoilers will follow in this report for the upcoming 37th season of MTV’s The Challenge including a rumored incident and one cast member’s exit from the show.

The Challenge: Season 37 featured castmates in a heated argument

It appears The Challenge: Season 37 may bring much more drama than Double Agents did, just based on some of the rumors and spoilers about what’s been going on during filming in Croatia.

The rumored Season 37 incident involved castmates Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell and Josh Martinez, who were involved in an argument. The nature of their arguing hasn’t been revealed, but it clearly was enough to get one of them sent home.

Apparently, the two-time Challenge winner Ashley was disqualified from the latest MTV season due to that incident with Josh. However, it’s unclear if it’s due to a physical attack or some threat that was made during the argument. Regardless, many Challenge fans following spoilers who are Ashley supporters were quite upset at the revelation.

That wasn’t the first rumored incident during the season involving Josh, either. Previous spoilers indicated that Josh’s Big Brother ally on The Challenge, Fessy Shafaat, was also sent home due to an altercation with him.

Viewers saw Josh involved in some heated exchanges on Season 36, Double Agents, as he got into various arguments with castmates Chris “CT” Tamburello, Devin Walker, Kyle Christie, and Jay Starrett.

One of those arguments included Josh hitting a cup of water on a counter, splashing castmates, including Kyle Christie. Another incident featured Josh shoving Devin down onto a nearby chair or sofa in the room. Josh later revealed during an interview that he received a big fine for the shoving incident with a warning.

Jisela Delgado comments on Season 37 spoilers

While Jisela Delgado was recently amongst finalists on All Stars, she’s now recovering from that tough leg injury she suffered during the elimination event just ahead of the season’s final. As she recovers, she appears to be keeping up with what’s going on for the latest season of MTV’s show thanks to insider accounts giving spoilers.

On Friday, Jisela tweeted a screenshot showing her and Alton in what appears to be a private message. In her tweet (below), she said that’s how it looks when she tells Alton what she’s been talking about on “this app” with everyone.

What it looks like when I’m about to tell Alton what y’all been talking about on this app! Last 24 hrs been real interesting 🧐 ! pic.twitter.com/f3nrp0YNJd — Jisela (@JiselaDelgado) June 18, 2021

One fan in the comments brought up the incident that was recently rumored to have happened on Season 37 of The Challenge, asking Jisela if she was “sad they rigged Ashley out.”

“Repeatedly casting a person with a history of violence is a disservice to everyone. She should have never been put in a situation with him,” Jisela replied about the situation involving Josh.

Pic credit: @JiselaDelgado/Twitter

Another fan replied to that, mentioning the recent podcast interview involving a Challenge producer and casting lead who spoke about why they continue to cast Josh even though he gets “lots of hate” on social media from fans. That particular producer said Josh is someone she loves due to various qualities about him and felt he would possibly gain more fans in a few more seasons.

“It is for this reason that having favorites in the work place is unprofessional and unethical,” Jisela replied about the situation with Josh.

Pic credit: @JiselaDelgado/Twitter

Jisela has never appeared on a season of The Challenge with Josh. However, two of his former castmates, former Big Brother star Paulie Calafiore and Jemmye Carroll have also recently commented about the incident.

Paulie suggested an elimination twist rather than having DQs. Jemmye said she would go into the topic in-depth on her Patreon account, including a discussion of cast members involved in incidents that still got asked to return to The Challenge.

Based on the recent incidents rumored to be taking place during Season 37, it could be a tough mountain to climb for Josh to gain more fans. Since not all fans check out spoilers, he’s likely to make even more Ashley supporters quite upset once they see the episode or hear details.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.