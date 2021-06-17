The Challenge 37 spoilers: Cast rumors arrive as star competitor is kicked off the show

TJ Lavin is expected to return to host The Challenge Season 37. Pic credit: MTV

With a new season on the way for MTV’s reality competition series, curious fans get an early idea of what to expect in the episodes with The Challenge 37 spoilers.

That includes details on which cast members are doing well during the season and rumors about some of the drama, hookups, DQs, and eliminations.

This report features spoilers for MTV’s The Challenge Season 37, so read on for some of the latest speculations about another cast member who was kicked off the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Challenge star may have made a dramatic exit

On Thursday, the first Season 37 teaser clip arrived with TJ Lavin, showing off some of the beautiful locations where competitors will battle it out. While the scenery might be beautiful, things can get quite ugly in the game.

That includes backstabbing, doublecrosses, blindsiding, and other sneaky moves. There’s also some drama that tends to arrive each season, some of which erupts into intense altercations.

Based on a recent Instagram post (below), another fan favorite, a veteran competitor on The Challenge, has officially been eliminated from the season, but not in the traditional sense.

That is none other than two-time winner Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, who has been unable to reach the final for a second-straight season. That’s disappointing for Ashley’s major supporters, but her reason for exit may really irritate fans even more.

Per the above IG post’s comments, Ashley’s DQ was involved in an argument with castmate Josh Martinez during the filming. It’s unknown how much the fight escalated, but one has to think things could have involved a physical attack. Typically, Challenge cast members have been disqualified or sent home due to an inappropriate remark, threats, or physically attacking a castmate.

Ashley becomes the latest veteran star to go home, joining her former Real World: Ex-Plosion castmate, Cory Wharton, who recently was eliminated. Ashley, a two-time winner of The Challenge, last made a final during the War of the Worlds 2 season with Team USA.

She was a returning cast member on Season 36, Double Agents. Ashley lost in the first episode’s elimination against rookie Natalie Anderson and then returned when Natalie had to leave the show. However, Kam Williams defeated Ashley in another elimination just a few episodes after her return.

Cast member involved in several ‘fights’ on Season 37?

In a previous group of spoilers that arrived, there were rumors that former Big Brother star and two-time Challenge competitor, Fessy Shafaat, had been sent home. The rumored reason was also due to Fessy getting into an altercation or argument with fellow Big Brother star Josh Martinez.

Since that speculation happened, Fessy has been posting on his Instagram profile, but mainly limiting fans’ ability to comment on his posts. He is preparing for a celebrity Big Brother boxing PPV, which will feature Josh Martinez and Kaycee Clark on the fight card.

While getting ready for that fight, Fessy also called out castmate CT Tamburello, suggesting they go at it in a boxing ring, rather than waiting for the “Challenge gods” to put them into an elimination like Hall Brawl.

As of this report, CT is still filming for Season 37 with other veteran competitors, including Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Kyle Christie, Devin Walker, Amanda Garcia, and Nelson Thomas.

There’s also Josh Martinez, who appears to be causing plenty of drama, so it will be interesting to see what is at the root of his and his castmates’ latest issues and if there’s some new alliance or strategy in play.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.