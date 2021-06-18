The Challenge spoilers: Jemmye Carroll comments on Season 37 drama involving cast member’s arguments

The Challenge’s Jemmye Carroll appears on an All Stars Aftermath episode to break down the show. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars finalist Jemmye Carroll is commenting about one of the show’s cast members following rumors and spoilers about some Season 37 drama that has happened.

That drama involved a situation during filming for the new season, with Jemmye giving some advice to any future castmates of one particular cast member.

This report will contain spoilers, including the names of The Challenge Season 37 cast members and rumors of an incident that occurred during filming.

The Challenge Season 37 incident featured cast members’ late exit

With The Challenge Season 37 filming in Croatia, the number of competitors has been getting whittled down over the past several weeks, thanks to mainly eliminations. However, a few cast members exited the show for other reasons, including disqualifications.

The latest of those was rumored to have happened in the past several days, as Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell was rumored to have been eliminated. Then insider accounts on spoiler forums suggested Ashley’s exit was due to “DQ.”

Insiders on social media later revealed the reason given for Ashley’s DQ as due to an argument with her castmate Josh Martinez. That revelation came not long after an interesting podcast interview arrived. A Challenge producer and casting lead brought up the example of Josh as someone they continually cast even though he “gets a lot of hate” from many fans.

Many fans who have been keeping up with spoilers on various Challenge fan Instagram pages, Twitter, or an online forum thread tend to be Ashley Mitchell supporters and were rooting for the two-time winner to get a third championship. However, her departure for a reason beyond elimination probably has some of her biggest supporters quite upset.

It’s also the second individual sent home from Season 37 due to an argument or incident involving Josh. Previous spoilers on various insider accounts indicated that former Big Brother star Fessy Shafaat was also sent home due to an exchange with Josh. However, details are unknown of what was involved.

Jemmye gives advice to Challenge stars’ future castmates

Following the spoilers and rumors that arrived online, The Challenge: All Stars’ Jemmye Carroll took to Twitter to comment on the matter. In one of her tweets reacting to the speculation, she gave Josh’s future castmates some advice, probably as a joke.

“So for future reference to my fellows challengers: If you ever get into an argument with josh while filming just go ahead and hit his a** bc you’re going home regardless..,” Jemmye tweeted (below).

In another tweet, Jemmye indicated that she’d be going more in-depth on the overall topic on her official Patreon, a subscriber-based service many Challenge stars offer fans to get more details and inside gossip about the show. Jemmye indicated she would be releasing a video about “people getting kicked off and people staying(for worse behavior) and how there is no consistency etc.”

In a final tweet on the matter, Jemmye brought up that she actually likes Josh Martinez, so she’s not just trying to drag him online. The two were never castmates on The Challenge, but Jemmye generally keeps up on the show and its various cast members, including the Big Brother star. They may have crossed paths at events held for the show or by mutual connections.

With Jemmye’s tweets come an interesting bit of speculation about whether or not Jemmye or whoever has insider information coming in for spoilers knows the nature of the “argument” that got Ashley kicked off the show.

Of course, the cast may have been warned after other incidents, resulting in a low tolerance for any nonsense. Viewers saw on that Double Agents. But, on the other hand, it’s also possible there’s way more to it than simply a war of words.

That said, Jemmye and fans have a point about there being non-consistency regarding cast members being kicked off, and some get to stay for “worse behavior,” as there have been more than a few returning cast members involved in physical altercations in previous seasons. Even Josh was involved in a shoving incident on Season 36, although he later revealed he was hit with a big fine for pushing Devin Walker onto a nearby seat.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.