The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 2 cast members in quarantine, season location possibly revealed

The Challenge: All Stars cast for Season 2 could feature many returning OGs. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars 2 appears ready to begin filming, as cast members for the spinoff’s second season are confirmed to be in quarantine.

Based on The Challenge spoilers online, 28 total cast members are quarantining, with some who are alternates if any of the main cast members can’t be on the show.

Keep in mind that spoilers will follow in this report, including names of the cast members rumored as confirmed for All Stars 2 and the filming location.

Who’s on The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast list?

A total of 14 women and 14 men have been revealed via online spoilers for the upcoming The Challenge All Stars 2 cast. We previously reported about the rumored 28 All Stars 2 cast members. There were a few fan favorites removed from an online spoiler forum ahead of this more finalized list.

However, this latest update appears to be much more accurate, with speculation the cast is now quarantining to start filming.

The @mtvchallengeinsider account on Instagram (below) gave a recent update that included images of the 28 OGs that are believed to be the final cast members.

Pictured below in the top row from left to right are Jodi Weatherton (RR: X-Treme), Tina Barta (RR: South Pacific), and Ayanna Mackins (Road Rules: Semester at Sea).

In the second row are Jonna Mannion (RW: Cancun), Kendal Sheppard (RR: Campus Crawl), Casey Cooper (Fresh Meat), and Katie Cooley (RR: The Quest).

The third row includes Janelle Casaneve (RW: Key West), Jasmine Reynaud (RW: Cancun), Melinda Stolp (RW: Austin), Jemmye Carrol (RW: New Orleans), and Emilee Fitzpatrick (RW: Cancun).

Scrolling to the right on the above IG post shows off the rumored final cast of men’s competitors for All Stars 2. They are, from the top row, left to right, Brad Fiorenza (RW: San Diego), Cohutta Grindstaff (RW: Sydney), Darrell Taylor (RR: Campus Crawl), and Teck “Money” Holmes (RW: Hawaii).

In the second row are Derek Chavez (RW: Cancun), MJ Garrett (RW: Philadelphia), Latterian Wallace (RR: Maximum Velocity Tour), and Steve Meinke (RR: The Quest).

The third and final row includes Tyler Duckworth (RW: Key West), Derrick Kosinski (RR: X-Treme), Nehemiah Clark (RW: Austin), Ryan Kehoe (Fresh Meat), Syrus Yarbrough (RW Boston), and Brandon Nelson (Fresh Meat II).

Of the above cast members, six men and four women are returning OGs from the first season to try to win the final in All Stars 2. Of course, that depends if they make the final cast or if some of them are alternates, but one would think they’re all main cast members.

Where is the All Stars 2 filming location?

The first season of All Stars was in Argentina. If the latest forum speculation is accurate, the second season of The Challenge: All Stars is believed to be filming in Cancun, Mexico.

That could make All Stars 2 a mini-reunion for the cast members of The Real World: Cancun season. There are four castmates from that season rumored to be in quarantine.

Paramount Plus has done The Real World Homecoming: New York, where they reunited cast members from the first-ever season of MTV’s The Real World.

Based on their history, the cast of Real World: Cancun seems to be a tight-knit group, so a reunion special may not be out of the question, but time will tell.

Of course, Cancun may also not be the final filming location, but as of now is listed on the spoilers forum thread.

When is The Challenge: All Stars 2 premiere episode?

There’s been no official announcement by Paramount Plus about All Stars Season 2, and right now, the above details are considered speculation and possible spoilers.

As far as a release date for the first episode, that could be a few months out. First, they’ll need to film the footage and cut the episodes for Paramount Plus.

That said, MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 called Spies, Lies & Allies seemed to have a quick turnaround time for filming with 20 episodes, on the way. Based on that, an All Stars 2 season could also be here very soon.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are currently available on Paramount Plus. All Stars 2 is TBA for 2021. The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.