The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 2 cast update suggests two fan favorites won’t be appearing this season

Three fan favorites previously rumored as part of The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast have recently been removed from the speculative list of final cast members.

The latest update arrives as an online spoilers list of 28 cast members seemed closer to finalized as filming was expected to begin this past week. However, it’s unknown if and when the main and alternate cast members will be filming.

This report will contain spoilers for the upcoming second season of The Challenge: All Stars, including names of possible cast members.

One The Challenge OG won’t be returning for All Stars 2

The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 is still in the works, as filming has yet to begin officially. However, the cast list has been getting continuous updates through spoilers online.

At one point, there were 28 potential OGs listed as main, alternate, and/or replacements for Season 2 of All Stars. However, that has changed as several names have been removed from the list.

Originally, Season 1 star Ruthie Alcaide from The Real World: Hawaii was rumored to be returning for a second season. However, it now appears she will not be part of the next installment in the Paramount+ spinoff series.

The latest update arrived via @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, aka GamerVev, who often provides fans with rumors and inside information about upcoming seasons.

Ruthie proved herself to be amongst the elite competitors on Season 1 of All Stars. She made it to TJ Lavin’s final in Argentina alongside 11 other finalists. Ruthie ended up finishing in a tie for seventh place with castmate Jemmye Carroll.

She also had friction with her castmate Aneesa Ferreira, and that continued after the show’s episodes had all been released. Ruthie made several social media comments calling out Aneesa online for her past behavior and treatment of her.

Based on the online spoilers, Aneesa is not part of the rumored cast members for Season 2, but she will be seen on MTV’s upcoming The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season.

Other OGs from Season 1 are rumored to be coming back again, including Darrell Taylor, Laterrian Wallace, Nehemiah Clark, Kendal Sheppard, Derrick Kosinski, Jonna Mannion, and Syrus Yarbrough.

Fan-favorite dropped out of All Stars 2?

Another Real World star was rumored to be joining the new cast members for Season 2, as Svletana Shusterman’s name popped up on the spoiler form thread’s list. That seemed to generate a lot of excitement from fans checking out spoilers on social media.

Svetlana rose to fame on The Real World: Key West alongside fellow reality TV stars Johnny Bananas, Tyler Duckworth, and Janelle Casaneve, each of whom appeared on The Challenge. Tyler and Johnny have captured a few championships between them.

Svetlana reached the final in her only season of The Challenge, The Duel, after partnering throughout the season with Wes Bergmann. Wes won for the men’s side that season. Unfortunately for Svetlana, Jodi Weatherton was also competing in the final and claimed first place for the women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GamerVev (@mtvchallengeinsider) While many fans expressed disappointment over that spoiler update in the above IG post’s comments, @mtvchallengeinsider let them know this didn’t appear to be due to a production or casting decision.

The insider suggested that Svetlana either dropped out due to her own decision, or she failed some “weird tests” that those in charge of casting make individuals take ahead of putting them in the cast.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

While social media background checks can hurt some Challenge OGs when it comes to getting on these shows, that likely isn’t the case with Svetlana Shusterman.

Svetlana’s initial appearance on the potential cast list for The Challenge: All Stars 2 had many fans excited because she has been very quiet on social media, rarely sharing any updates about her life. Seeing her on the spinoff would’ve given fans a chance to see what she’s been up to since The Challenge, but now it appears that won’t be the case.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are currently available on Paramount+. Season 2 of All Stars is TBA for 2021. The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.