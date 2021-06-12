The Challenge: All Stars’ Ruthie Alcaide reveals if she’d return for another season, says castmate ‘didn’t show’

Former The Real World star Ruthie Alcaide during The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season Pic credit: Paramount+

Even though The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season just recently ended on Paramount Plus, many fans still want more OGs. While there’s been no word from the streaming platform on a second season yet, most people believe it will happen.

Not only do the fans want to see more, but many former The Real World and Road Rules stars have expressed interest in appearing on future seasons of the spinoff series.

Meanwhile, many fans want to see some of the OGs from the first season return to compete, including Beth Stolarczyk, Kendal Sheppard, Derrick Kosinski, Yes Duffy, and Ruthie Alcaide.

Ruthie comments on if she’d appear on All Stars again

Ruthie was among the 22 OG cast members for The Challenge: All Stars’ first season and proved herself as a worthy competitor years after her last appearance on the MTV show.

She survived through the All Stars season without ever going into an elimination, made it to the final, and crossed the finish line in seventh place along with castmate Jemmye Carroll.

During the season, Ruthie popped up on a few episodes of the Aftermath show, but she wasn’t part of The Challenge: All Stars reunion for Episode 10. She had at least one key segment during the season in which she and castmate Aneesa Ferreira got into a brief spat during an episode. Otherwise, she stayed low-key, gave her best in all of the events, and seemed worthy of an appearance as a top competitor.

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, a fan asked Ruthie if she’d do another All Stars season. Based on Ruthie’s response, it seems she felt her edit wasn’t the best, but she also seems interested in another shot at winning the show.

“I think I’m a lot more funny but they show me so serious [especially] interviews when I’m making jokes most of the time. Would love to do another,” Ruthie replied, tagging Paramount Plus on the Instagram Story slide.

Pic credit: @ruthieworld/Instagram Story

Does Ruthie have unfinished business with a Challenge star?

In a separate Instagram Story slide, Ruthie addressed a fan question about if there were any castmates she wanted to see on The Challenge: All Stars season with her. Ruthie gave an interesting response, which seems unclear if there was a certain individual she wanted on the show that didn’t get a call or turned it down.

“Yes and I was ready to kick her a** in competition and she didn’t show,” Ruthie said with a crying laughing emoji on the reply.

Pic credit: @ruthieworld/Instagram Story

It’s unknown if Ruthie was making a joke in general or is referring to a specific cast member. However, she may refer to an alternate or someone else who decided not to appear on the show.

As viewers already know, Ruthie’s main feud during the show seemed to be with Aneesa stemming from a Challenge years ago. Despite their most recent drama, Ruthie says they talked after the All Stars season was filmed and seemingly smoothed things over.

Several of Ruthie’s former reality TV castmates were on the season with her. That included her The Real World: Hawaii castmate Teck “Money” Holmes and two familiar opponents from Challenge eliminations in the past. Ruthie eliminated Jisela Delgado during a Reverse Tug-O-War on The Gauntlet 2 season but then lost to Beth in the same event several episodes later.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are currently available on Paramount Plus.