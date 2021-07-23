The Challenge spoilers: All-Stars 2 cast list features 28 potential OGs for spinoff’s second season

The Challenge: All Stars 2 is expected to feature OGs from Fresh Meat, Road Rules, and Real World. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast appears to be assembled, although it’s unknown who the final cast members will be. However, a list has arrived through online Challenge spoilers showing fans who to expect.

That list includes a total of 28 OGs who got their starts on either The Real World, Road Rules, or The Challenge: Fresh Meat. They’ll soon be at the filming location, with some of those cast members on standby as alternates or replacements.

The following report will contain spoilers who may appear in the upcoming season of The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount Plus, ahead of an official announcement.

All Stars 2 men include Challenge champs, returning OGs

A lot of cast members have reportedly reached out for All Stars Season 2, and some have even revealed why they won’t be in the cast. As of this report, 14 of the competitors are men, and 14 are women, based on online spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast. Among the men will be several OGs who could be returning from the first season.

They include Darrell Taylor (Road Rules: Campus Crawl), Derrick Kosinski (Road Rules: X-Treme), Laterrian Wallace (Road Rules: Maximum Velocity), Nehemiah Clark (Real World: Austin), Syrus Yarbrough (RW: Boston), and Teck Holmes (RW: Hawaii).

Of those competitors, Darrell holds four Challenge championships, while Derrick has three of them. Nehemiah and Syrus have also won a season before. Darrell and Derrick were amongst finalists on Season 1, with Darell finishing in second place overall. Derrick was in last place with partner Jisela Delgado in a purge after the first leg of the final.

Cast members listed who weren’t on the first season currently include Brad Fiorenza (Real World: San Diego), Cohutta Grindstaff (Real World: Sydney), Derek Chavez (RW: Cancun), Maxie “MJ” Garrett (RW: Philadelphia), Steve Meinke (RR: The Quest), and Tyler Duckworth (RW: Key West). Two Fresh Meat stars are also on the potential cast with Brandon Nelson and Ryan Kehoe.

Some more championship experience could be in All Stars 2. Tyler has won two Challenge championships during his four appearances. Maxie won as part of the Rookies team on The Gauntlet, and Brad has also captured a championship as part of a team on Cutthroat.

All Stars 2 women feature two-time champion, returning OGs

When it comes to the 14 women speculated for The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast, production could be bringing in a serious threat, as two-time champion Jodi Weatherton is on the list of competitors. Jodi, who debuted on Road Rules: X-Treme, captured wins in The Gauntlet 2 and Duel seasons.

Joining her as potential new cast members for the season are Real World: Cancun stars Jasmine Reynaud and Emilee Fitzpatrick. There’s also Casey Cooper (Fresh Meat), Janelle Casaneve (Real World: Key West), Leah Gillingwater (Real World: Paris), Melinda Stolp (Real World: Paris), and Svetlana Shusterman (RW: Key West).

Road Rules: The Quest’s Sophia Pasqui and Road Rules: South Pacific’s Tina Barta are also listed. However, recent online speculation via social media was that Tina would not be appearing, and now she’s back on the list, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

The IG post below doesn’t include Tina amongst the pictured cast members but instead has Shauvon Torres due to recent speculation changing so fast.

The All Stars 2 speculative cast also features returning OGs, including Jonna Mannion (RW: Cancun), Kendal Sheppard (RR: Campus Crawl), Katie Doyle (RR: The Quest), Ruthie Alcaide (RW: Hawaii).

Ruthie and Jonna both competed in the All Stars Season 1 final, with Jonna finishing in a tie for third with KellyAnne Judd and Ruthie tying for seventh with Jemmye Carroll.

The All Stars cast lists frequently change, as Shauvon Torres (RW: Sydney) and Eric Nies (RW: New York) were on the list, and their names recently disappeared. Shauvon seemed to confirm her appearance on social media, then explained what she meant with her posts.

As of right now, the above list is closer to finalized, though, as the cast was expected to leave for filming over the past few days. Once footage starts filming in the coming weeks, online spoilers will reveal the final cast.

Based on the above list, it seems possible if all those Real World: Cancun castmates make the final cast, there could be an alliance running the game.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are currently available on Paramount Plus. All Stars Season 2 is TBA for 2021.