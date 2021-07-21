The Challenge spoilers: Rumored All Stars 2 cast member possibly confirmed appearance, clarifies with fans

The Challenge: All Stars is expected to begin filming a second season soon. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge spoilers for the All Stars 2 season have been circulating online for several weeks, with prospective cast members being revealed.

However, the cast members’ names tend to change quickly due to insider information changing quite often. With that in mind, one former Challenge star recently shared some interesting posts, which led her to give fans an update, clarifying what she meant with the posts.

This report contains spoilers for the speculative second season of The Challenge: All Stars, including cast member names and more.

Did former Challenge star confirm All Stars 2?

With The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast list seeming closer to finalized, one of the individuals on the list of OGs may have recently confirmed her appearance.

Shauvon Torres, who debuted on The Real World: Sydney in 2007, seemed to be quite active in her social media posts regarding All Stars 2.

The former Real World star shared several posts from fan accounts on her Instagram story, which talked about her being one of the Season 2 cast members.

With those posts, including the one below, Shauvon commented on several to thank fans for their support. That seemed to be a curious move on her part and must have led fans to believe it was a confirmation of her appearance.

Pic credit: @mtvshauvon/Instagram story

On Tuesday (July 20) evening, Shauvon shared another post on her Instagram story explaining that she wasn’t confirming anything.

“Just want to make sure everyone knows. Just cause I share posts from awesome fan pages doesn’t mean that Im agreeing or saying I’m on the show, I just appreciate the love!!” Shauvon wrote on her photo slide.

“You guys have to wait and see who is actually making the cast once MTV releases it!” the 38-year-old added, then thanked everyone for their support.

Pic credit: @mtvshauvon/Instagram Story

Luckily for Shauvon, she may not be the first All Stars Season 2 cast member to have accidentally tipped off fans about her appearance. Several weeks ago, her Real World: Sydney castmate, Cohutta Grindstaff, replied to a fan’s comments on an Instagram post criticizing his rumored appearance on All Stars 2.

The Real World star still rumored as part of cast

While names of other OGs, including Tina Barta, Eric Nies, and CJ Koegler, have disappeared off the forum thread dedicated to All Stars 2 spoilers, Shauvon’s name is still there, as of this report. Several months ago she told fans she had reached out to appear on All Stars 2.

Shauvon was one of the more recent additions to the cast spoilers list, along with Season 1’s Syrus Yarbrough and former The Real World: Key West star Svetlana Schusterman.

Other names on the list of individuals expected to fly out to the filming location as main cast members, alternates, or replacements include Janelle Casaneve, Casey Cooper, Maxie “MJ” Garrett, Brad Fiorenza, Jodi Weatherton, and Tyler Duckworth.

Several of the All Stars Season 1 cast members are also rumored to return, including Derrick Kosinski, Darrell Taylor, Jonna Mannion, Ruthie Alcaide, Kendal Sheppard, and Nehemiah Clark.

As of this report, the Vevmo forum thread also indicated that alternates flew out today, July 21, while the main cast members will fly out on Thursday, July 22. That means fans are that much closer to new footage being filmed and episodes arriving on Paramount Plus, possibly this year.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are currently available on Paramount Plus. Season 2 is TBA for 2021.