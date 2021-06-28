The Challenge spoilers: More All Stars 2 cast members revealed, one possibly confirmed their appearance

More OGs are being revealed as potential cast members on The Challenge: All Stars 2. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars spinoff series appeared to be a major success based on fan feedback online. With that in mind, it seems that a second season is on the way and spoilers are revealing the likely shortlist of cast members.

So far, that list includes former Challenge champions, and several stars who have yet to win on the competitive reality series. There was also at least one alternate from the first season expected to be in the cast.

Based on recent The Challenge spoilers for All Stars 2, several more of those alternates from the first season are likely to be on the spinoff.

All Stars 2 cast members revealed online

It appears that two of the cast members who were standing by as alternates for the first season of The Challenge: All Stars are set to officially appear on Season 2 of the Paramount Plus show.

The “likely” cast members are Cohutta Grindstaff of The Real World: Sydney and Sophia Pasquis of Road Rules: The Quest. Both were amongst the group of alternates who quarantined for the first-ever installment of the spinoff series but didn’t make it to the final All Stars cast.

Both cast members were revealed via an @mtvchallengeinsider Instagram post on Sunday, June 27 (below). That brought plenty of fans’ reactions who seem to be excited to see these OGs make their returns on the spinoff series.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Cohutta, 37, has appeared on four seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. He debuted on The Island in 2008, which was a season that involved voting cast members off of the show. Cohutta was voted off in Episode 6 of the season.

He returned for The Ruins and Free Agents but failed to make it to a final in either of those seasons. His last appearance on the show came in 2015-16 on The Challenge: Battle of The Bloodlines, where he teamed with his cousin Jill Tuttle. They were eliminated in the second episode.

Similar to All Stars Season 1’s Arissa Hill, Sophia only appeared on one season of The Challenge, Battle of the Sexes 2 in 2004-05. She also made it to the final that season with Arissa and Coral Smith. However, a men’s team consisting of Dan Seltzer, Eric Nies, and Theo von Kurnatowski won.

Cast member possibly confirmed casting with comment

Apparently, Cohutta may have confirmed his appearance as part of the All Stars 2 cast, based on fan comments in the post above. One fan commented about the All Stars 2 cast members revealed, saying it would be “tragically boring.”

That brought in replies from other fans who felt the original commenter was hating on the latest cast members revealed in the Instagram post.

It appears Cohutta may have also replied to that fan with a since-deleted comment. That fan is now claiming The Challenge star “basically confirmed his casting.”

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Who else could be in The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast?

Based on possible spoilers posted online, there are currently nine cast members listed as potential or alternates for the second All Stars season. Cohutta and Sophia are the latest reveals, joining another Season 1 alternate, Ryan Kehoe.

Also on the list are Tyler Duckworth, Janelle Casaneve, Eric Nies, Jasmine Reynaud, Jodi Weatheron, and Tina Barta. Interestingly, The Real World: Cancun’s CJ Koegel was previously mentioned as a potential or alternate for All Stars 2. However, his name is now listed under “Up in the air” along with numerous other OG cast members.

There’s still no official confirmation for The Challenge: All Stars 2, but it seems very likely that a second season will arrive on Paramount Plus. Early speculation is that episodes will arrive sometime after MTV’s Season 37 this year.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 is TBA for 2021 on Paramount Plus. Season 1 episodes are currently available on-demand.