The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 2 cast list adds more ‘very likely’ cast members including another former winner

The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast appears to be taking shape, as a list of potential cast members continues to grow. As of this Challenge spoilers report, there are several former winners who seem likely to be part of the second season’s cast.

That’s good news for fans, who are hoping to see some former champions return to their screens and try to dominate the competition. There already may be a few favorites to win the spinoff’s second season too.

This report will contain possible spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 cast, which has yet to be confirmed or announced for Paramount Plus.

The Challenge: All Stars spoilers reveal possible Season 2 cast members

Over the past several weeks, rumors and spoilers arrived that suggest Paramount Plus will indeed have a second season of The Challenge: All Stars. The network has yet to announce it, but online spoilers have indicated the cast could depart to begin filming in late July.

With that in mind, a shortlist of “very likely” cast members began to develop online thanks to Challenge insiders. Within the past day or so, two more names were added to that list, including former two-time winner Jodi Weatherton.

She’s joined by Ryan Kehoe as a strong possibility to appear in Season 2. Ryan, who debuted on the original Fresh Meat season in 2006, was an alternate cast member for All Stars’ first season.

Right now, it seems the 40-year-old OG may be a strong candidate to make the main cast this time around. Ryan has appeared on five seasons, has a 3-4 elimination record, and reached the final on The Island season.

Jodi, 40, started on MTV’s Road Rules: X-Treme season in 2004 alongside castmates including Derrick Kosinski, Ibis Nieves, Kina Dean, and Jillian Zoboroski. That season brought many future stars to The Challenge, with each of the aforementioned competitors winning at least one season.

For Jodi, she appeared on three Challenge seasons starting with The Inferno II. While she was eliminated in her rookie season, she’d return to win on her next two seasons, The Gauntlet II and The Duel. So one has to think she’s already amongst the favorites to win All Stars 2 if she makes the final cast.

Who else is part of the rumored All Stars 2 cast so far?

The Challenge: All Stars’ first season featured 22 competitors who originally appeared on MTV’s Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat seasons along with The Challenge. The final had 12 competitors, with Yes Duffy crowned the sole winner and claiming $500,000 in prize money.

So far, the online spoilers for the Season 2 cast haven’t revealed any returning cast members as “very likely” to appear on the show, but there may be many more names left to reveal.

Based on online spoilers at a Vevmo forum thread and social media, eight potential cast members are now listed as “very likely” to appear on the spinoff’s second season. In addition to Jodi and Ryan, previous spoilers indicated that Real World: New York star Eric Nies and Road Rules: South Pacific’s Tina Barta were cast.

Also, spoilers revealed Real World: Cancun’s CJ Koegel and Jasmine Reynaud would be in the cast. In addition, Real World: Key West stars Frank Sweeney and Janelle Caseneve are rumored to be amongst the OG competitors.

Of the revealed competitors so far, Tina, Jodi, Janelle, Eric, and Frank have all won championships during their time on MTV’s The Challenge.

As always, the cast rumors should be taken with a grain of salt right now. Filming is weeks away, and there’s still the possibility that a cast member is unable to be part of the show. Still, based on the early rumors and spoilers, The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 is shaping up to have another fantastic group of OGs.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on Paramount Plus.