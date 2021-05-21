The Challenge’s Derrick Kosinski comments on toughest elimination, biggest fight in show’s history

Derrick Kosinski appeared as a mercenary for The Challenge: Vendettas elimination Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge: All Stars spinoff brought back lots of OG cast members from The Real World and Road Rules to appear in an updated version of that highly competitive show, The Challenge, they all were part of.

With those competitors come plenty of memories of battles won and lost in the game, whether during elimination or from being sent home due to fighting.

During a recent episode of the Aftermath show on Paramount Plus, several of the All Stars reminisced about the toughest elimination and biggest fight that has happened in Challenge history.

All Stars recall brutal Vendettas elimination

The Challenge: Vendettas season saw the debut of the UK’s Joss Mooney, who was a tough competitor in his own right. His all-time eliminations record stands at 3-1, and that one loss comes courtesy of one of the All Stars who didn’t even need to win it.

On Vendettas, Joss had to go into elimination and compete against Derrick Kosinski in Crazy 8. It featured plenty of blood, sweat, and tears. Both competitors were injured from their battle in the elimination, and both went home. Joss was officially eliminated, and Derrick was really just there to perform that task.

“I have like trauma from watching it in person,” Jemmye Carroll said during the Episode 8 Aftermath show.

Derrick recalled some of that elimination while on the Aftermath episode that hit Paramount Plus on May 20, as he mentioned the injuries involved.

“It’s interesting from hearing from someone who watched the whole thing and I think it was maybe an hour and a half, maybe more,” Derrick shared.

“Remember they stopped the fight to stitch up my eye for a second and they were like, ‘Hey do you wanna keep going? Do you wanna keep going?’ And I was just like, ‘Are you serious? You better not stop this s**t now,’” he added.

He went on to say he also looked over and saw Joss getting medical attention because he had torn his bicep trying to wrestle the Crazy 8 object away from Derrick in elimination.

The elimination also topped MTV’s The Challenge YouTube list of “8 Brutal Close Combat Eliminations” (below), defeating Aneesa Ferreira vs. Shauvon Torres from The Duel II season.

All Stars seemed to agree on biggest fight ever

There’s been more than a few times in The Challenge history when competitors have got into physical altercations. Josh Martinez shoving Devin Walker onto a nearby couch on Double Agents doesn’t hold a candle to some of the real fights that broke out.

Among them were Tina Barta punching Beth Stolarczyk and Chris “CT” Tamburello punching Adam King. However, the All Stars cast members appearing on the post-show clearly had one in mind when asked about the “biggest fight” in Challenge history.

“Darrell and Brad. I had never seen in my life…the goose egg. I don’t even know if it was a goose egg, it may have been an ostrich egg sticking out his forehead. Out of Brad’s forehead on The Ruins,” Derrick shared during Aftermath.

That incident occurred when tempers were flaring a bit in one of the rooms as Brad Fiorenza was provoking Darrell Taylor to fight. Brad eventually went over and put his hands on Darrell, prompting Darrell to deliver multiple punches, leaving Brad down on the ground.

“That’s my personal favorite,” Jemmye commented on the Aftermath show, bringing laughter from some of the other individuals there.

Darrell was amongst those appearing on the Aftermath episode but didn’t comment about the fight and even shook his head at Jemmye’s comment. He and Brad seemed to eventually patch things up following that incident, so it’s possible he doesn’t want to keep reliving that piece of Challenge history. After all, both guys had to pack up and leave that season, taking away their shot at winning The Challenge.

Fast forward to 2021, and Darrell wanted to take on Jake Paul in a boxing match. Instead Jake has opted to battle retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his next bout. Based on Darrell’s Challenge fight and where castmates rank it, it seems they’re plenty eager to see him deliver some vicious hooks or undercuts to Jake Paul.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.