The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 2 cast update reveals returning OG, former Real World stars

Cast members from the first season of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff. Pic credit: Paramount+

With The Challenge spoilers for the All Stars 2 spinoff arriving over the past several weeks, fans have been getting an idea of which OG cast members will be back for the second season.

In Season 1, viewers saw Yes Duffy win the final in Argentina, outlasting the 21 competitors from the first episode. Based on the online spoiler updates, it looks like some of the first season’s cast could be returning for another chance to win the final.

Spoiler warning as this report will include potential spoilers for the second season of The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount+, including names of possible cast members.

Another OG returning for The Challenge: All Stars 2

Recent All Stars 2 spoilers updates have indicated that not all but some of the cast from the first season is coming back. Based on the latest update, Syrus Yarbrough from Real World: Boston will get another chance to show his skills.

Fans saw Syrus in a tough spot after a random foot injury while walking outside of The Challenge house. He’d end up going into elimination due to being amongst the worst performers in a daily challenge, alongside his friend Beth Stolarczyk. Syrus had some animosity towards castmate Alton Williams, whom he felt may have sabotaged the daily challenge.

Syrus and Beth went up against Alton and his teammate, Aneesa Ferreira, who eliminated them from All Stars. After the loss, Syrus still felt he had some unfinished business, even saying he wants a Hall Brawl elimination against Alton.

Along with Syrus, the @mtvchallengeinsider, aka GamerVev, also revealed that former Real World: Sydney star Shauvon Torres is “very likely” to appear in the All Stars 2 cast.

Shauvon also appeared on several seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, with her debut on The Duel II in 2009. She returned for The Ruins that same year and was last seen on the Cutthroat season in 2010. So it has been over a decade since viewers have seen her on the show.

She also previously mentioned that she reached out to be part of All Stars, so it seems that may be happening for the former Real Worlder. Shauvon’s castmates included All Stars Season 1’s KellyAnne Judd and rumored All Stars Season 2 cast member Cohutta Grindstaff.

Former Real World and Challenge star making her return?

Among the other recent additions to the cast is Svetlana Schusterman, who appeared on MTV’s The Real World: Key West. That season of MTV’s reality show ended up bringing several champions to The Challenge including Johnny Bananas. a seven-time winner.

However, Svetlana appeared in just one season of The Challenge with The Duel. She was partnered with Wes Bergmann and made it to the final after winning in three Duel events. While Wes was the men’s winner that season, Svetlana finished as a runner-up to the women’s winner, Jodi Weatherton.

That was Svetlana’s only appearance on The Challenge, as it was filmed in 2006 and episodes aired into 2007. So it has been a while since fans have seen Svetlana on TV screens, making her return another exciting addition to the potential cast list for All Stars 2.

Other potential cast members revealed for The Challenge: All Stars 2 spinoff season include Season 1 stars Jonna Mannion, Kendal Sheppard, Derrick Kosinski, Darrell Taylor, and Ruthie Alcaide. Additionally, the second season could feature former Challenge stars Brad Fiorenza, Casey Cooper, Tyler Duckworth, Janelle Casaneve, Jodi Weatherton, and Cohutta Grindstaff.

Those names are subject to change, but based on the latest spoilers, they appear to be amongst the individuals headed out as main cast, alternates, and replacements for The Challenge: All Stars Season 2.

The Challenge: All Stars Season 1 episodes are currently available on Paramount+. All Stars Season 2 is TBA for 2021.