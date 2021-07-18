The Challenge spoilers: Insider reveals remaining cast members that could appear on All Stars 2

Some of The Challenge: All Stars cast from Season 1 could be returning for Season 2. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge spoilers for a second season of the All Stars spinoff continue to arrive ahead of expected filming in the coming weeks. With that, there’s been a lot of speculation about who is likely to appear don’t the cast.

The first season featured 22 OGs, so many viewers are expecting something similar for All Stars 2. Some fans are looking forward to seeing some of the cast return from the first season, while others are hoping for new cast members.

Here are the latest spoilers for who is expected to join the cast for The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 on Paramount Plus.

The Challenge OGs returning for Season 2?

As of this report, it appears quite a few OGs from the first season could return for All Stars 2. Recent spoiler updates online indicated that Season 1’s Kendal Sheppard and Teck Holmes are likely to be returning for the cast and Katie Cooley and Nehemiah Clark. So are finalists Jonna Mannion, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, and Ruthie Alcaide.

That puts the OGs coming back from the first season at eight so far. More of the Season 1 cast members could be added to the list too, as it’s still speculation right now.

So far, the list of names doesn’t appear to include Alton Williams, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, Syrus Yarbrough, Aneesa Ferreira, Beth Stolarczyk, Mark Long, Laterrian Wallace, or KellyAnne Judd.

In addition to returning Season 1 cast members, there are many individuals rumored as coming back to The Challenge for the first time in many years. They’ll include Real World: Key West’s Tyler Duckworth and Janelle Casaneve, Real World: Austin’s Melina Stolp, Road Rules: The Quest’s Steve Meinke, and Real World: New York’s Eric Nies.

Also included is a trio of Real World: Cancun stars joining castmate Jonna Mannion with Derrick Chavez, Jasmine Reynaud, and Emilee Fitzpatrick. Other names on the list include Brad Fiorenza (Real World: San Diego), Jodi Weatherton (Road Rules: X-Treme), Sophia Pasqui (Road Rules: The Quest), Cohutta Grindstaff (The Real World: Sydney), and Ryan Kehoe (The Challenge: Fresh Meat 1).

Other cast members rumored for All Stars 2

Based on an online forum thread, the current list of cast members for All Stars Season 2 shows 10 men and nine women. That will leave three more if the second season has the same number of cast members as the first.

There may be more than 22 competitors on All Stars 2, and Challenge insider/superfan, GamerVev, recently tweeted which of the “up in the air” cast members to expect on the show.

In the list below, there are names highlighted for cast members not to expect on All Stars 2. The other non-highlighted names are cast members who have a possibility of making the final cast.

Among them is just one other cast member from the first season, finalist Jemmye Carroll. Also on the list is Tony Raines, who recently teased staying in shape for a Challenge, his castmate Marie Roda, and Wes Bergmann’s former Challenge partner, Casey Cooper.

Casey was among the alternates for All Stars Season 1 with Cohutta and Ryan, both of whom appear on the “very likely” cast list right now.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Keep in mind, this is all speculation until an official announcement is made. However, it’s expected the cast will be leaving to film very soon, meaning a second All Stars season should also be just around the corner.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are currently available on Paramount Plus. All Stars Season 2 is TBA for 2021.