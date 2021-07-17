The Challenge: All Stars 2 spoilers reveal more cast members including Season 1 OGs, former champions

The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast could feature several of the OGs from Season 1. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars 2 season is expected to arrive this year, even though Paramount+ has yet to make an official announcement.

While fans wait for the official news, a list of cast members for the second season has been growing, with online spoilers recently suggesting there will be some more OGs returning from the first season.

In addition, fans could see some more of their favorites from previous Real World and Challenge seasons making their returns to the competition show.

Spoilers will follow in this report with names of potential cast members for the second season of The Challenge: All Stars.

Returning Challenge OGs including several champions

Don’t call it a comeback for one of the returning Challenge OGs, because he’s been here for years. However, Darrell Taylor has proven himself as one of the legends of the game. He has recently been added to the list of potential cast members set to leave and film All Stars season 2 in the coming weeks.

Darrell, a four-time Challenge champion, made it to the All Stars final and crossed the finish line just behind the champion, Yes Duffy. In the points standings, he finished second overall, just missing out on the fifth win in his Challenge history.

Joining Darrell as a returning cast member will be Katie Cooley. She was featured in plenty of hilarious flashbacks and some drama during the first season. She went into a tough elimination against Kendal Sheppard and Mark Long. Katie and her partner, Laterrian Wallace, ending up losing and going home in All Stars Episode 6.

There hadn’t been any OGs listed for Season 2 until recently in the online All Stars spoilers. Two others have been revealed with Ruthie Alcaide (Real World: Hawaii) and Nehemiah Clark (Real World: Austin).

Former champ, RW and RR castmates coming to All Stars 2

In previous spoiler reports, it has been revealed that several Real World: Cancun castmates would be joining the show such as Jasmine Reynaud and Janelle Casanave. Now another of their castmates is apparently joining the fun of All Stars Season 2.

Derek Chavez, 33, has been added to the cast list on the forum spoilers thread. Derek previously competed on three Challenge seasons with Cutthroat, Battle of the Seasons (2012), and Rivals II.

He’s 1-4 in eliminations, and his best finish was making it to Episode 11 in Battle of the Seasons. Derek has yet to reach a final, but it should be interesting to see him reunited with his RW castmates.

Two other fan favorites are returning from the Real World and The Challenge, as Brad Fiorenza and Melinda Stolp were also added to the forum’s list.

Melinda, who debuted on Real World: Austin alongside Nehemiah Clark and Wes Bergmann, appeared on four seasons of The Challenge. They included Fresh Meat, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, and Battle of the Seasons (2012). She did not reach any finals and is 0-4 in her eliminations.

Brad is a seasoned competitor who last appeared on The Challenge: Final Reckoning season. That season also featured his now ex-girlfriend, Britni Thornton. Some episodes focused on tensions between Brad and Britni due to her potential cheating with her ex-boyfriend, who was also part of that season.

Brad holds a 6-6 elimination record, has reached four finals, and is also a former champion. His win came on Cutthroat as part of a team with Tori Hall, Dunbar Merrill, and Tyler Duckworth. Of those individuals, Tyler is also rumored to be on the All Stars 2 cast.

Last but not least, All Stars continues to bring back individuals who appeared on a single season of an MTV show and The Challenge. Per the online forum thread, Steve Meinke will make his return. He originally appeared on Roald Rules: The Quest as one of Katie’s castmates and then appeared on The Gauntlet season of The Challenge.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are currently available on Paramount+. All Stars Season 2 episodes are TBA for 2021.