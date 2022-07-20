The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Another former champion eliminated and romance possibly rekindled

TJ Lavin will host Season 38 of MTV’s The Challenge. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge is currently filming its 38th season in Argentina, and the cast features several former champions. However, another one of those champions has been sent home.

Just like past seasons of MTV’s competition series, eliminations have been taking place regularly to reduce the field of competitors down to a group of finalists.

That group of final competitors might be even closer now, as just five teams are remaining to compete for the big prize money.

Those individuals typically compete in a grueling final hosted by TJ Lavin that consists of physical and mental tests over a day or two.

Two of the remaining competitors previously had a serious relationship they formed while on the reality TV competition series. While things ended a year ago, based on spoilers and rumors, they may have rekindled their relationship.

Remember that this report will contain spoilers for MTV’s The Challenge Season 38, expected to release episodes later this year.

Another champion eliminated from The Challenge 38

A previous spoilers report revealed that Spies, Lies & Allies champion Kaycee Clark had been eliminated from The Challenge Season 38 with her brother Kenny Clark. Now another recent champion is out of the running to win again.

Based on an update from the Vevmo forum thread, Amber Borzotra and her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer, are the latest team to get eliminated.

Amber was a winner on Season 36, Double Agents, as Chris “CT” Tamburello’s teammate in the final. She appeared in the Spies, Lies & Allies season, joining several episodes into filming as a replacement for rookie Lauren Coogan.

As of this report, it’s unknown which team was responsible for eliminating Amber and her boyfriend from The Challenge 38. It’s also unknown what sort of elimination event they competed in.

Those details are likely to arrive once they finish filming and episodes get closer to coming on MTV.

With Amber’s departure, she joins not only Kaycee among former champs ousted from Season 38 but also War of the Worlds winner Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran and Free Agents winner Laurel Stucky.

A couple may have rekindled their relationship

With the elimination of Amber and Chauncey, it now leaves five teams on The Challenge Season 38. They are Johnny Bananas with Nany Gonzalez, Fessy Shafaat with Moriah Jadea, Devin Walker with Tori Deal, Jordan Wiseley with Aneesa Ferreira, and the rookie team of Horacio Gutierrez with Olivia Kayser.

Interestingly, Jordan and Tori could compete in the final, which would arrive several seasons after their previous appearance in a final, War of the Worlds 2. Jordan famously proposed to Tori during that season, and they became engaged.

However, the engagement didn’t last. They both appeared in the Total Madness season, but neither made it to the final. They confirmed their split after Tori’s appearance on the next season, The Challenge: Double Agents. There were also rumors of Tori cheating on Jordan with castmate Fessy, which Tori vehemently denied.

Jordan also commented that he’d never appear in a season of The Challenge featuring Tori. However, that changed as they’re both in Season 38, with Jordan arriving as a replacement teammate for Aneesa’s previous partner, friend Jakk Maddox.

Based on a tweet from Challenge insider and superfan @GamerVev, Jordan and Tori have rekindled their relationship during the filming. There was also a bit of a showmance involving Jordan and his former flame, Laurel Stucky, but according to GamerVev, that “likely won’t be shown.”

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

It’s unknown what the final footage for Season 38 will include. Still, there could be another redemption story on the way following Jordan and his former castmate, Nia Moore, appearing together on The Challenge: All Stars 3 after their previous issues.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.