The Challenge star Tori Deal flaunts buns for ‘unapologetically free’ message

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Tori Deal has once again captured her fans’ attention by dropping a thirst trap online just as the holiday weekend arrived.

Tori, a former cast member on MTV’s Are You The One? Season 4, had recently shared a social media post promoting the children’s book she wrote but switched things up to be “unapologetically free” with her latest post.

It featured her displaying some of her assets from a pool, which had many followers reacting to the image she presented in her skimpy swimsuit.

Tori wows fans with sizzling swimsuit image

With Independence Day coming in just a few days, Tori Deal showed some freedom of expression as she displayed her booty while adjusting the top of a swimsuit in a swimming pool.

Based on the shot, Tori is wearing a white or light blue-green bathing suit with a strap hanging down from it. She keeps one knee bent as she reveals her ample backside to viewers.

Tori’s face is also hidden in the gorgeous image, which features a lush background consisting of shrubs and trees on both sides of a white fence.

She simply used the caption “unapologetically free” to capture the mood of the moment, indicating she won’t hesitate to express this side of herself to viewers.

Just recently, Tori was in the news, as MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast revealed they’d replaced Tori and co-host Aneesa Ferreira for coverage of the upcoming spinoff, The Challenge: USA.

In their place will be two other Challenge stars, Devyn Simone and Da’Vonne Rogers, who will keep fans informed on the latest happenings, gossip, and behind-the-scenes drama with the CBS spinoff.

Fans and followers react to Tori’s swimsuit pic

As Tori’s latest swimsuit display popped up on Instagram, many people commented on what they saw, with most admiring the multiple-time Challenge finalist’s beauty.

“Hottest woman alive,” one fan remarked about Tori’s captivating visual.

Another fan commented that Tori was looking “So fit” in her swimsuit photo.

“DAMN🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one of Tori’s admirers commented, expressing their amazement at what they saw in her picture.

While Tori shares a variety of content on her official Instagram, her jaw-dropping swimsuit and lingerie posts often grab her the most attention. Last month, she showed off an image of herself in a pink bikini and gave a shoutout to the “group full of bad b***hes” reminding her she’s beautiful.

That group included her former Challenge castmates Natalie Negrotti, Melissa Reeves, and Britni Thornton, who appeared with Tori on The Challenge: Final Reckoning season. The group posed together for a sizzling Easter photo shoot in Florida as they looked to promote their exclusive content on the OnlyFans platform.

Regarding Tori’s Challenge career, fans are waiting to see if she’ll return for another season of MTV’s show. She previously said she was considering her return, although she has also mentioned how mentally tough it can be to compete in the show repeatedly.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.