The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Fans react to latest elimination results, possible winners ahead of the final

With The Challenge Season 37 spoilers, a picture of which competitors could be in the season’s final is taking shape, as elimination results continue to arrive online. Unfortunately, that means fans are learning that some of their favorite competitors may not be part of that picture.

In recent spoiler results, a fan-favorite was revealed to be eliminated from the game what appears to be several episodes ahead of TJ Lavin’s latest final. Fans have been weighing in and giving their picks for who they want to win out of the remaining competitors.

Keep in mind spoilers will follow for Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge including the names of eliminated and remaining competitors in the game.

The Challenge Season 37 spoilers reveal latest elimination

Eliminations have been moving forward for The Challenge Season 37, as it’s been filming in Croatia over the past several months. Plenty of stars have already exited the show, including two-time champion Ashley Mitchell, Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra, two-time finalist Fessy Shafaat, and former Big Brother winner Josh Martinez.

Fans weren’t happy with how Ashley was kicked off the show after an argument with Josh Martinez. A recent elimination arrived that probably won’t please many fans either. Fan-favorite Tula “Big T” Fazakerley lost in elimination in what seems extremely close to the final.

As of this report, it’s unknown which female competitor was responsible for eliminating Big T. The rumored remaining competitors include Double Agents finalists Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark. There’s also Amanda Garcia, Tori Deal, and rookie Emy Alupei from Survivor Romania. So any one of them could have won to send Big T home.

For Big T and her fans, this has to be another disappointing result. She was eliminated just before the final on the Double Agents season by Amber Borzotra, who then partnered with Big T’s teammate, CT Tamburello, and won the final.

Based on the above, it appears Big T may have been relying upon her strong social game and connections with CT, Devin, and Kyle to survive deep into another season. However, it seems she may need to figure out a way to add to her abilities in eliminations. Then again, it’s unknown what happened in the event as of this report.

The Challenge fans react to spoiler results, rooting for favorites

Big T’s elimination came just after Josh Martinez’s rumored elimination and has the field trimmed down to 11 competitors. So that would make it seem if things are similar to Double Agents, there could be one to three eliminations to go before the Season 37 final. There could also be just one more elimination and then a purge, similar to what happened on War of the Worlds season.

The remaining men’s competitors include Double Agents winner CT, Nelson Thomas, Kyle Christie, Devin Walker, and rookie Emanuel Neagu from Survivor Romania. The women’s competitors include Nany, Tori, Kaycee, Amanda, and Emy.

With that, fans are giving their reactions to Big T’s elimination exit. Many fans showed their support for Big T, who has come a long way on The Challenge since her debut on War of the Worlds 2.

While Big T is eliminated, it seems already there may be one popular pick amongst many fans for which female competitor they want to win Season 37. It’s none other than Amanda Garcia, who last competed on War of the Worlds in 2019. She’s yet to appear in or win a final in her four seasons on the show.

“Amanda is our last hope,” another fan commented, with others also seeming to show support for the former Are You The One? 3 star. In addition to Amanda receiving many comments on the IG post, there were a few in favor of her castmate Nany Gonzalez.

Nany Gonzalez was teamed up with her Real World: Las Vegas castmate Leroy Garrett for his final season, Double Agents. They finished the final in third place behind Kam Williams and Cory Wharton, and the winners, CT and Amber. Still, she’s become a sentimental favorite over her seasons and looks like she’s on the verge of reaching another final.

There was also a comment or two indicating who certain fans don’t want to win. Unfortunately, it seems Tori Deal isn’t getting too much love to win her first-ever final on The Challenge. CT is also mentioned in a comment as a fan feels it could be a “set up” for him to win again.

A win for CT Tamburello would be his fifth and put him within close range of seven-time champion Johnny Bananas. CT seems to be a continued favorite to win each season based on his experience over many years of competing.

Based on the spoiler results and remaining competitors, it’s looking like maybe a strong alliance ruled the season. It possibly consists of MTV’s Real World OGs and Are You The One? stars. That said, one would have to think Tori, Nany, and Kaycee are among women’s favorites to win based on their experience. However, the Survivor Romania rookies also appear to be doing quite well and Emy could have what it takes to get the win.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.