The Challenge cast members and fans react to Johnny Bananas’ thirsty birthday photo

It may be hard for many of The Challenge fans to believe, but seven-time champion Johnny Bananas is on the verge of turning 40-years-old.

The reality TV star, who first got started back on MTV’s The Real World: Key West in 2006, celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday, and with it, shared some thoughts on making it another year.

Those thoughts came attached to a shirtless selfie with only a towel wrapped around his waist, showing he’s still in tremendous shape at the age of 39. It also brought many castmates and Challenge fans in to comment on the IG birthday post.

Johnny Bananas shares 39th birthday shirtless selfie

Earlier this month, Challenge legend Mark Long officially turned 50 years old, and Johnny Bananas was amongst the guests who celebrated the big occasion in Los Angeles. On June 22, it was Bananas’ time to celebrate, as he is nearing his milestone 40th birthday.

He’s still looking and feeling great, as the man often referred to as G.O.A.T. of The Challenge shared some thoughts with friends and fans about the past year.

“39 and feelin fine 🥳🍷 Blessed to have taken another trip around the sun with all of you 🙏🌞 Thanks for all the Bday love, and for making today a special one ❤🎂,” Bananas remarked in the birthday post.

As mentioned, he shared a selfie taken with his phone, showing himself posing in just a towel (below) around his waist. While it looks similar to the sort of mirror selfies that appeared in the days of MySpace, it still had quite an effect on fans and castmates, receiving over 27,000 Likes and numerous comments.

The Challenge castmates comment on Bananas’ birthday post

While Bananas has had his share of rivals and fallouts with castmates on The Challenge, most seem to respect and recognize him as one of the best competitors and entertainers ever on MTV’s show. He last appeared on the Total Madness season and won it but has since been doing other work, including his hosting of NBC’s 1st Look and Celebrity Sleepover shows.

Challenge costars from his many seasons dropped by to leave comments on his birthday post, including OG Ruthie Alcaide, former Big Brother winner Josh Martinez, and Double Agents star Nicole Zanatta.

“Happy Birthday Jerk, Love Trevor Lawrence,” his castmate Nicole wrote, referencing a Twitter jab Bananas previously threw at her involving the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Most likely, Bananas will eventually appear on The Challenge: All Stars which features OG competitors from the Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat. Ruthie Alcaide was amongst the spinoff series’ cast on the first season and dropped by to give her thoughts on Bananas’ post.

“39 still young wtf you talking about ‘old’ lol!” the 43-year-old All Stars finalist commented.

Josh Martinez may not be a fan-favorite, but he has his share of friends from reality TV including The Challenge. It appears that includes Johnny Bananas and the BB 19 winner stopped by to offer a simple Happy Birthday greeting.

Josh’s comment brought in some fans, or trolls possibly, to bring up some light Challenge 37 spoilers involving the BB star and some rumored drama involving him and castmates. Josh didn’t react to the remarks, though.

In addition to the above comments on his post, Bananas received a savage jab from castmate Wes Bergmann which had many fans crying laughing in the comments.

The Challenge fans react to shirtless selfie

Not only did many Bananas’ Challenge castmates comment on his birthday post, but many fans of MTV’s competition series and one of its biggest stars also gave their well wishes and compliments.

“Dang 39 never looked better!!” a fan commented with their admiration of Bananas’ shirtless selfie look on his birthday.

Another fan echoed those sentiments, indicating despite his “old” age, Bananas was “still hot” at 39 years old.

Another fan joked that the photo appeared to be something else at first, possibly an advertisement that Johnny Bananas had started an Only Fans or “OnlyBananas” page. That’s always a possibility, as it’s a popular side hustle amongst many reality TV stars, including those from The Challenge.

While Bananas likely has plenty of admirers, one person has seemingly captivated his heart and attention, as he’s been with castmate Morgan Willett for several years now. One fan brought that up in their comment, suggesting it may be time for Bananas to do as Beyonce sings and “put a ring on it.”

“39 and wasting time, propose to Morgan already!!!! lmao Happy Birthday,” the fan commented along with a banana emoji.

Most likely that’ll come up at some point, as well as Bananas returning to the show he’s become famous for and helped make more famous, The Challenge. After all, castmate Chris “CT” Tamburello is catching up with his championship wins and turns 41 in July!

The Challenge Season 37 is TBA for 2021 on MTV. Celebrity Sleepover premiere date is TBA for 2021 on NBC.