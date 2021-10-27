The Challenge Season 37 rumors: Rookie cast member had two unaired hookups

The Challenge Season 37 featured multiple hookups, several of which never made it into episodes. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season has featured plenty of showmances and hookups, some of which didn’t make it into any episode footage.

Just ahead of the Season 37 reunion, there’s talk of one rookie cast member who was involved in two hookups, neither of which fans got to see.

However, they’re now being talked about, with the potential for details on these hookups and others to come out during the reunion episodes.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies rookie had several hookups

Several of the showmances and hookups during Season 37 of The Challenge have made it into the episodes. Some of them have even extended beyond the reality TV show.

They’ve included the blossoming relationship involving Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, Fessy Shafaat and Amanda Garcia’s showmance, and a love triangle involving Nelson Thomas.

That love triangle started with Nelson and veteran castmate Ashley Mitchell hooking up until Nelson turned his attention to rookie Berna Canbeldek.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Ashley was involved in a hookup with a rookie too. Based on online rumors from an insider, newcomer Gabo Szabo hooked up with the two-time Challenge winner at some point when they were filming. Their hookup never made it into episodes and wasn’t mentioned.

Pic credit: @jaychallenge1/Twitter

However, that’s only one of the two hookups that the 25-year-old Gabo was supposedly involved in. The former Warsaw Shore cast member admitted he was on The Challenge to party and have fun, even saying he chose Nany Gonzalez as his initial teammate because she’s “hot.”

Based on the episodes, Nany and Gabo never had anything more than a friendly relationship, since she was with castmate Kaycee Clark. As of this report, Gabo’s other hookup is still unknown since he didn’t name any names.

Following the @jaychallenge1 tweet about Ashley and Gabo, Ashley’s friend Amanda Garcia commented, joking she’s the “queen of Hungary” since Gabo is from there.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

More details on Season 37 hookups coming at reunion?

Monsters & Critics reported which cast members will attend the Season 37 reunion, filming in the Netherlands. Ashley and Gabo won’t be in attendance, but Amanda and her showmance Fessy Shafaat will be there.

Rookie Michele Fitzgerald will also be there, and that could bring some interesting moments involving her, Amanda, and Fessy.

In the past month, Amanda made comments to suggest Michele talks trash about cast members privately despite being friendly with them. She also made remarks suggesting Fessy dumped Michele to return to her.

Just recently, Amanda and Fessy were also sighted out and about in Colorado, not long after Amanda reacted online to seeing Fessy in a video with another woman “all over him.” Their off-and-on situation will likely be a highlight during reunion discussions.

Devin Walker will also be at the reunion, and while it doesn’t seem he had any unaired hookups, he suggested that fans send “personal” questions his way for the event. Scott Yager, the host of Challenge Mania Podcast, asked Devin about Gabo’s hookups.

Pic credit: @MTVDevinWalker/Twitter

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies will air Episode 12 on Wednesday, October 27, with several more episodes after that, including TJ Lavin’s final. After that final airs, fans typically get to see a one or two-episode reunion special.

With the reunion filming soon, spoilers about some of the gossip and drama that emerge at the event could surface online ahead of the episodes.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.