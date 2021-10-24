The Challenge rumors: Here’s which cast members will attend Spies, Lies & Allies reunion

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion is rumored to feature 20 participants for the event. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies episodes are still arriving on MTV, with competitors vying to reach TJ Lavin’s final in Croatia.

While those episodes have all been filmed, the reunion special has not. However, it will be filming soon, with cast members giving their takes on what went down during the season and off the show.

Ahead of the event, a Challenge super fan and insider has revealed which cast members will attend the filming of the Season 37 reunion.

Based on the speculation, there will be 20 of them, with many of them having key storylines during the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

Challenge insider reveals Season 37 reunion participants

Based on details provided by Challenge insider @jaychallenge._ on Instagram, there will be 20 cast members from the Spies, Lies & Allies season at the reunion.

As shown below, they’ll include many of the veterans from the veteran alliance, including CT Tamburello, Amanda Garcia, Nany Gonzalez, Devin Walker, Kyle Christie, Kaycee Clark, and Nelson Thomas.

Rookies will also be there, including Tacha Akide, Esther Agunbiade, Berna Canbeldek, Hughie Maughan, Emy Alupei, Logan Sampedro, and Emanuel Neagu.

Not shown in the image below are three others who appear on a second slide on the private IG account: Michele Fitzgerald, Tori Deal, and Amber Borzatra.

Additionally, @jaychallenge._/@jaybackupp_ mentioned in the IG post comments that they forgot to include Josh Martinez in the cast images.

Pic credit: @jaychallenge._/Instagram

Notably shown above is Fessy Shafaat, who was kicked off Season 37 after his physical altercation with castmate and friend Josh Martinez.

His invite to appear at the reunion seems to bode well for his chances at getting called back for another season, while some cast members involved in physical incidents have never returned to the show.

He’ll also attend the reunion fresh off another reunion of sorts. He and his showmance partner Amanda Garcia seem to have patched things up after Amanda’s online blowup towards him appearing in a video with another female.

After seeing him with the other woman, Amanda tweeted that she and Fessy wouldn’t be meeting up in her home state of Colorado or his home state of Florida ahead of the reunion as they’d planned. However, they were spotted out and about together in Colorado just last week, as a fan shared images of the castmates at a restaurant.

Key absences from Spies, Lies & Allies reunion

Monsters & Critics reported several weeks ago that Cory Wharton said he couldn’t attend the reunion due to his vaccination status. While it hasn’t been confirmed, some of the other key cast members missing from the image above, such as Ed Eason, may be anti-vaccine.

Ed was a replacement for Nam Vo in Season 37 and arrived in the first episode. He lasted until the recent Episode 11, where Kyle Christie defeated him in elimination.

Also missing from the group shown above is Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell. The two-time champion has lasted longer in the Spies, Lies & Allies season than she did during her Double Agents run. Ashley attended the Double Agents reunion in person.

Several other key rookies advanced further in the season than those shown above. Bettina Buchanan and Priscilla Anyabu outlasted Hughie, Tacha, Esther, and Michele but aren’t among the reunion participants.

MTV filmed the Double Agents reunion in New York, and some of the overseas cast members appeared via Skype or Zoom video calls for segments.

Nelson Thomas also appeared via video call due to failing to meet certain COVID-19 protocols for the event. It’s currently unknown if there will be anything similar with Season 37’s reunion.

Based on previous details, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion will be filmed in the Netherlands soon. If it’s similar to Double Agents, it will be a two-episode reunion on MTV, bringing fans all sorts of post-show remarks and possible drama amongst castmates.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.