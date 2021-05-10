The Challenge: Double Agents Reunion Part 2 ratings topped Real Housewives, couldn’t win top spot

Fessy Shafaat at The Challenge: Double Agents Reunion Part 2. Pic credit: MTV

While episodes leading up to and including the Double Agents finale were ratings hits, The Challenge: Double Agents reunion episodes failed to keep the top spot.

Based on recent stats, the second part of the reunion special came in second overall for the Wednesday cable ratings.

It was ahead of fellow reality TV program, The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo, but unable to take down AEW’s professional wrestling program, possibly because of less interest in The Challenge reunion special.

The Challenge: Double Agents ratings dipped for Reunion Part 2

MTV aired the second part of The Challenge: Double Agents reunion on Wednesday, May 5, with the episode running for one hour and 30 minutes. Based on a Showbuzz Daily report, the episode dipped by 0.03 to 0.32 for overall ratings in the 18 to 49 demographic.

That was good enough to edge RHONJ for No. 2 overall in terms of the cable telecasts for that date. The Real Housewives placed No. 3 with 0.29 ratings in the key demographic. However, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on TNT was in the No. 1 spot ahead of The Challenge with 0.42 ratings.

The Double Agents Reunion Part 2 had 579,000 total viewers. That’s quite a drop-off from previous weeks, based on the Showbuzz Daily data. The episode had a 0.41 rating amongst female viewers and a 0.24 rating amongst male viewers in the 18-49 demographic.

The first episode of the Double Agents reunion special aired on Wednesday, April 28. That came in seventh overall, as the Presidential Address coverage on CNN and MSNBC held the six spots above it.

The two episodes for MTV’s reunion featured a look back at what went down in Season 36, including reflection on the winners, losers, drama, hookups, and more.

Many viewers commented it felt heavily focused on one cast member, Fessy Shafaat, although he featured in many storylines during the season.

The Challenge Season 37 update, All Stars episodes

With The Challenge: Double Agents season ended, many viewers will continue watching The Challenge: All Stars spinoff series on Paramount Plus. Weekly episodes arrive on Thursdays for on-demand streaming.

Just like the MTV version of the show, viewers get to see daily challenges, eliminations and will see a TJ Lavin final.

The All Stars Episode 6 arrived on Thursday, May 6, with three more regular episodes and a reunion on the way in the coming weeks. Just recently, it revealed the rumored reunion hosts for that upcoming special.

So far, online feedback and chatter seem to show that fans are enjoying the All Stars spinoff. However, there have yet to be any reports from Paramount Plus or elsewhere regarding the type of viewership numbers the show is getting.

Many fans and even cast members believe there will be more seasons on the way for the OG spinoff series, though.

As far as MTV’s regular-season The Challenge, it returns this year. Host Vernon Davis revealed during Double Agents Reunion Part 2 that there will be a Season 37 of The Challenge. No specific date was mentioned, but Davis revealed it would come “later in 2021.”

Based on recent online speculation, filming has resumed for the new season. Based on reports, production had halted Season 37 filming temporarily and quarantined the cast because of a cast member’s positive COVID-19 test.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.