The Challenge rumors: Amanda Garcia and Fessy Shafaat spotted together again after online blowup

Just weeks after it seemed they’d split up, Amanda Garcia and Fessy Shafaat have been seen together again in public.

The Challenge showmance couple had been exploring things after filming Spies, Lies & Allies was over until a video went viral featuring Fessy with another woman.

However, a new photo has surfaced suggesting the two met up again since that messy incident, and a recent comment from Fessy may reveal he still has feelings for his castmate.

Photos surfaces of Fessy and Amanda together

Monsters & Critics previously reported that The Challenge star Amanda Garcia blasted Fessy on social media after appearing in a video circulating online with a mystery woman.

Whoever provided the original photo said Fessy was all over the fan during a trip to a bar or club with other Challenge stars after a Challenge Mania Podcast event.

In her series of messages, Amanda had some choice words and names for Fessy. She indicated she was “done with it” and would no longer be going on a trip to see Fessy in Florida and that he wouldn’t be visiting her in Colorado. Based on that, it appeared they were done exploring a potential relationship.

Less than two weeks later, the two have been sighted together again, out and about for a meal together. The Challenge superfan account @jaychallenge._ posted a photo (below) that someone took of the two castmates together for their time out.

Another photo popped up showing the two castmates together, possibly arriving at the restaurant or paying the bill after having a meal together.

Fessy reacted to Amanda’s birthday photos

Just a few days before the photos of Fessy and Amanda surfaced, Amanda was celebrating her 29th birthday along with her son Avonni and her friend and friend’s daughter.

“I’m officially 29 baby! 🥳 So happy to have spent the day with the people I love! I feel so special that @lynssiethan_fitness flew down here to celebrate with me and Avonni. 🥺 FAMILY FOREVERRRRRR. I love you guys so much!” Amanda wrote in the caption.

The birthday celebration involved taking the kids to the zoo to see various animals, including a stop to feed some giraffes in one video clip.

Many fans and castmates reacted to the IG series of pics and photos, including Fessy, who left a simple emoji to express his continued interest in Amanda.

Fans react to seeing Amanda and Fessy together again

The brand new picture showing The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies stars back together generated mixed feelings amongst fans.

Many people commented about seeing Amanda with Fessy again after she previously blasted him on Twitter for his behavior less than two weeks ago.

“Amandaaaaaaa 😩 I was rooting for you!!!! I thought we all agreed? He’s traaaaaash babe 😭,” another fan commented.

Another fan brought up a good point: the video featuring Fessy at the center of Amanda’s online tirade didn’t really show him cheating.

There’s also the fact that Fessy and Amanda weren’t officially “boyfriend and girlfriend,” according to their comments in previous IG Lives or interviews.

One fan mentioned that plenty of people have texted their exes or met up with them again after arguments, cheating, or breakups.

“True love always wins!” a fan joked on the picture of Fessy and Amanda together again.

Fessy and Amanda’s showmance was featured early in Season 37 of The Challenge, but it hasn’t been shown in recent episodes. However, the two castmates saw one another on multiple trips after the season’s filming wrapped.

That included several trips to New York for filming The Challenge: Aftermath shows with other castmates, a trip Amanda took to see Fessy compete in a Big Brother celebrity boxing event, and their trip together to Mexico last month.

However, the video that popped up on October 10 during Fessy’s appearance for a Challenge Mania event in Tampa, Florida, seemed to enrage Amanda about his actions after she’d apparently spoken to him by phone.

As of this report, there’s no confirmation that Amanda and Fessy are a couple or dating. However, based on the photo above, the castmates may have worked through whatever happened, as it may not have been anything harmful to their pursuit of a relationship.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.