The Challenge Season 37: Nelson Thomas reacts to castmates’ remarks and actions from Episode 11

The Challenge star Nelson Thomas reacted to his castmates' remarks and moves from Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 11.

Following The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 11, veteran competitor Nelson Thomas reacted after hearing several of his castmates’ comments and seeing things play out during the show.

The latest episode of MTV’s weekly competition series featured one individual telling a castmate that Nelson might be an easy opponent in elimination.

Another castmate irritated Nelson based on making a big move towards the end of the episode, which appears like it will cause some drama in the next installment.

Keep in mind, this report contains spoilers for those viewers who have yet to see Episode 11 of Spies, Lies & Allies.

Nelson calls out Spies, Lies & Allies rookie’s comments

In Season 37, Episode 11, it was a men’s elimination day, with two rookies potentially going in. They were Ed Eason and Logan Sampedro, both of whom had already won an elimination. However, they were still rookies, and vets continued their plan of trying to get rid of them.

Ed made a bold move by volunteering himself to go in because Logan was healing from a hamstring injury. The winning team from the daily challenge, Emerald again, followed Ed’s recommendation and voted him as the Compromised Agent.

During the episode, Logan had a private chat with Ed to suggest who he might want to call out as his opponent. Ed brought up choosing Kyle Christie if it involved speed or Cory Wharton if it was a strength-based event. Logan also suggested that Nelson, one of Ed’s teammates on Sapphire, might be the weakest opponent.

At the elimination, Ed told everyone wasn’t going to choose anyone from his team. Instead, the Season 37 rookie decided on Kyle, and it ended up being a Pole Wrestle, which is an elimination Kyle had won before. Due to his experience, Kyle eliminated the rookie in two rounds, sending him home for the season.

Many cast members watch the episodes as they air on MTV to see what people are saying about them. Nelson caught Logan’s remarks in Episode 11 and tweeted about it.

“These rookies are funny!!! Speaking out there a** #Logan I’m taking notes, let’s see if you keep that same energy through out the season. #TheChallenge37,” Nelson tweeted along with a rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @_nelsonthomas/Twitter

Nelson reacts to castmates’ ‘snake’ move in Episode 11

Following Kyle winning the elimination against Ed, host TJ Lavin told Kyle he could choose to return to the Ruby team or infiltrate and steal a spot on another team.

Kyle didn’t seem to want to rock the boat with the Emerald team. Instead, he decided to leave the Ruby team, where he apparently hadn’t been happy and stole Nelson’s spot on the Sapphire team.

That irritated Nelson, despite the fact he was joining his good friend Cory on Ruby. Most likely, the two allies wanted to be on different teams to maximize their chances at one of their teams winning a daily challenge so they could protect one another from elimination.

“This guy @KyleCGShore,” Nelson tweeted with a snake emoji to represent his castmate.

“Let’s see what I have to say about this on the next episode of #TheChallenge37 8/7c on Wednesday,” Nelson added.

Pic credit: @_nelsonthomas/Twitter

The upcoming episode of The Challenge is the 500th in the show’s history and looks like it will feature Nelson and Kyle going at it in a heated verbal altercation at the very least.

Viewers saw cast member Fessy Shafaat kicked off Season 37 when things got physical between him and castmate Josh Martinez several episodes ago. One has to think Kyle or Nelson won’t make a similar mistake in Episode 12 as the final is getting closer for these two vets.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.