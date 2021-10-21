The Challenge cast members reveal favorite seasons and memories in video ahead of 500th episode

The Challenge stars Aneesa Ferreira and Diem Brown during The Duel season. Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

MTV’s The Challenge will air a special milestone episode, as the longtime reality series will officially reach its 500th episode during Season 37.

Ahead of that episode’s arrival, a brand new promotional video features cast members from The Challenge: All Stars 2 and Spies, Lies & Allies talking about the show’s history.

Many of those cast members were there for the biggest highlights over the show’s many seasons or were part of their own memorable moments.

MTV shares Challenge memories video ahead of 500th episode

One person who has become synonymous with The Challenge over its many seasons is host TJ Lavin, who witnessed plenty of funny, crazy, and emotional moments during his time on the show.

In the new video (below), TJ reveals a memorable moment that many viewers of The Challenge and its cast members are likely to remember. That was when Diem Brown, who had battled cancer, removed her wig during a daily challenge and competed with her natural hair.

“I may or may not have got choked up a little bit, and I’m not a very emotional guy,” TJ shared while talking about the moment.

Another classic moment arrived courtesy of Julie Stoffer and Veronica Portillo, as they were hanging many stories above the ground during a daily challenge.

Veronica was screaming in fear as Julie shook her harness aggressively, almost seeming like she was trying to unhook Veronica and send her falling to her death.

“When Julie tried to kill Veronica, I was literally screaming at the TV like I was there. Then a couple years later, I was there,” All Stars 2 cast member Derrick Kosinski shared.

The video also includes various cast members talking about which seasons were their favorite to appear on. The Challenge stars Tori Deal and Kaycee Clark listed the current Spies, Lies & Allies as their favorite season.

During the season, viewers have seen Kaycee and Nany Gonzalez’s relationship blossom. It’s also Tori Deal’s first season being single since her previous engagement to Jordan Wiseley fell apart. However, both she and Kaycee seem to have loved the various daily missions they were part of and most of their castmates too.

For The Challenge: Aftermath host Devyn Simone, her favorite season was Free Agents. She mentioned that even though she lost her wig “Tamara,” she made it to the final, defying expectations.

Other Challenge stars in the video include Tina Barta, Jodi Weatherton, Aneesa Ferreira, Nehemiah Clark, Darrell Taylor, Melinda Collins, Ryan Kehoe, and Brad Fiorenza, who all appear on The Challenge: All Stars 2.

“All Stars 2 was my favorite season because I finally feel like I’m completely authentically myself,” Ryan said, giving another reason to watch the upcoming spinoff season.

MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies 500th episode preview

Fans will be able to see the milestone episode of MTV’s The Challenge as part of the Spies, Lies & Allies season. A preview arrived following Season 37, Episode 11, to show what’s on the way for the big installment of the show.

The 12th episode of Spies, Lies & Allies looks like it will involve another physical mission with competitors attempting to tackle one another down. In addition, several castmates are going to have drama.

That includes Nelson Thomas calling out Kyle Christie, most likely due to stealing his spot on the Sapphire team in the previous episode.

Additionally, rookie Emy Alupei looks like she’ll have a blowup towards her former partner CT Tamburello, accusing him of acting differently towards her.

With Episode 11 featuring a men’s day at The Lair for the elimination, the women will be those looking at potentially going home in Episode 12.

That could be why Emy has become enraged during the cast’s time at the club, as her Emerald team may not have won the daily challenge. Only the competitors on the winning team are safe from elimination, and the vets are still voting rookies in at any chance they get.

Fans can see the milestone episode of MTV’s The Challenge when it premieres on Wednesday, October 27.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.