Melinda Collins on The Challenge: Who is the All Stars 2 cast member and what is her Instagram?

Melinda Collins is among the MTV OGs appearing on The Challenge: All Stars 2 spinoff. Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Viewers get to see Melinda Collins on The Challenge again with the All Stars 2 spinoff. The show features former members of Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat vying for a grand prize of $500,000.

Melinda is joined by one of her former Real World castmates, and of course, several former Challenge castmates in the spinoff series.

Here are more details about this Challenge OG and where to find Melinda on social media, including Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms.

Who is Melinda Collins on The Challenge?

Viewers first met Melinda Collins, them Melinda Stolp, on The Real World: Austin in 2005. She hailed from Germantown, Wisconsin, and was 21 when that season aired on MTV.

Among her castmates were several other future Challenge stars, including now two-time champion Wes Bergmann and All Stars Season 1 cast member Nehemiah Clark. Nehemiah is amongst Melinda’s castmates for All Stars 2, possibly creating an alliance.

During her time on Real World, she had a relationship with castmate Danny Jamieson, and the two continued dating after the season. Melinda moved in with Danny in Boston, and he eventually proposed. The two were married in 2008, with former cast members in attendance for the wedding.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for the Real World and Challenge co-stars. With Melinda appearing on The Challenge: Cutthroat season in 2010, she revealed that she and Danny were divorcing. Things eventually ended between them, but they returned as castmates for The Challenge.

Melinda married Matt Collins in 2016 and they are still together currently. The couple welcomed their first child together, Camden, in 2019. According to People, the couple suffered a devastating loss as Melinda became pregnant again but suffered a miscarriage this past March.

As far as her Challenge experience goes, Melinda debuted on Fresh Meat in 2006 and teamed up with rookie Ryan Kehoe. They were eliminated by Melinda’s Real World castmate Wes Bergmann and his teammate Casey Cooper in Episode 4. Casey and Ryan are also returning for All Stars 2.

Melinda went on to do three more seasons of The Challenge with The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, and Battle of the Seasons (2012). The former Real World star never made it farther than Episode 6 in a season, thus never reaching a final. The 38-year-old reality TV star is hoping to change her fortunes with All Stars 2.

She’s appeared in several All Stars 2 promo videos, including one where cast members reminisced about iconic Challenge moments. She mentioned her and Ryan’s Fresh Meat daily challenge involving walking together on a plank which was many stories above the ground. It’s revealed in the video (below) that Melinda holds four daily challenge wins to her name.

In another All Stars 2 video, Melinda reminded viewers that she last appeared on The Challenge in 2012 with Battle of the Seasons. That included her castmates Wes, Lacey Buehler, and Danny. She also revealed in the same video that being a mother has “given her purpose in this life.”

“I’m in my 30s. It’d be really interesting to see what I’m made of,” she shared as far as why she returned to the competition show.

Is Melinda on Instagram or other social media?

Most, if not all, of The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast are on social media. Melinda is on Instagram using the handle @melindastolpmtv, where she posts regularly to keep fans, friends, and family updated.

She shared the big news about her return for the Paramount Plus spinoff series, showing off a sports card of herself in anticipation of the show’s premiere.

“I’m baaaaack! I can hardly believe it, but y’all are in for one hell of a season!!” Melinda wrote in her IG post’s caption.

On her Instagram, Melinda regularly shares photos of her son, family, friends, and of course, the beloved dog, Gatsby. Melinda describes Gatsby as a “Bernedoodle (Bernese mountain dog/poodle mix).”

In addition to Instagram, fans can also follow Melinda on her official Twitter, @MelindaStolpMTV. She’s shared several recent updates on the platform and is likely to continue to do so as the All Stars 2 episodes arrive.

Viewers will finally see former Real World star Melinda Collins on The Challenge again when the premiere episode arrives on November 11.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres Thursday, November 11, on Paramount Plus.