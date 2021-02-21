The Challenge star Melinda Stolp announces she’s expecting second child with her husband

Former The Challenge star Melinda Stolp on Battle of the Seasons in 2012. Pic credit: CBS All-Access

Former Real World and The Challenge star Melinda Stolp Collins has revealed she and her husband’s second child is on the way later this year!

Stolp, who is now married to Matt Collins, made the big announcement on social media recently, indicating that her son will soon be a big brother.

That also led to a few of her former castmates from The Challenge stopping by to leave comments to congratulate Melinda on her big news.

Melinda shares pregnancy announcement online

Within the past week or so, famous Challenge couple Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols shared they are expecting their first child. Now, Zach’s Battle of the Seasons’ castmate Melinda Stolp followed suit; only she is expecting a second child.

She took to her official Instagram on Thursday to share the news with a photo showing pink baby shoes, an ultrasound image, and a calendar with an expected August 2 due date.

“To our happiness and delight, Matty and I are making Camden & Gatsby big brothers this August!! 💕 We cannot wait to meet our little bundle of joy! 🤍 #boymom #girlmom #oneluckylady,” Melinda wrote in her IG post’s caption.

In addition to many fans, several of Melinda’s former castmates from MTV’s The Challenge also made sure to congratulate her on the big news.

“Awwweeeeeeee!!!! Baby girl! She’s gonna be a beauty just like her mama,” fellow Real World and Challenge star Paula Beckert commented.

“😍😍😍So happy for you!!” former Challenge star Shauvon Torres wrote.

“Chet is a great name for a daughter. Congratulations!” former Challenge castmate Chet Cannon commented.

Melinda was previously married to Real World castmate

Melinda famously appeared on The Real World: Austin alongside Wes Bergmann and ended up in a romance with castmate Danny Jamieson. Melinda and Danny announced they were engaged on their season’s reunion show and officially married in 2008.

However, the couple’s marriage only lasted until 2010.

They were both featured on The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons in 2012, making teamwork a bit tougher for The Real World: Austin team. That squad also featured castmates Wes and Lacey Buehler.

Melinda and Danny were eliminated in the second episode by Fresh Meat’s Cara Maria Sorbello and Eric “Big Easy” Banks.

In addition to Battle of the Seasons, Melinda also competed on Fresh Meat, Cutthroat, and Gauntlet III, but she never reached the finals. However, she has since grown up, moved on, and appears to be enjoying a great family away from reality TV.

In November 2019, she gave birth to her first child, son Camden, and required a C-section for the delivery. According to Melinda, her husband was a major support system during it all.

“Matty was my rock, he gently rubbed my back, head, arms etc and talked me through everything. It was a long 27 hours but we did it!” Melinda shared as part of her Instagram post, which included a photo of baby Camden.

In addition to son Camden, Melinda also mentioned Gatsby would become a big brother in her recent pregnancy reveal post. That’s the family dog, who Melinda describes in her bio as “the cutest pup ever.”

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.