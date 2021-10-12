The Challenge spoilers: Cory Wharton wants revenge in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 10 sneak peek

The Challenge: Double Agents finalist Cory Wharton is out for revenge in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 10. Pic credit: MTV

Even with a victory, Cory Wharton is frustrated upon returning to The Challenge headquarters in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 10.

The four-time Challenge finalist feels castmates he’s been loyal to did him dirty with the previous episode’s voting, and now he’s ready for revenge.

In a sneak peek clip, Cory mentions several people he’ll be targeting after what went down at the previous episode’s deliberation.

The Challenge star targeting his vet castmates in Episode 10?

In The Challenge Season 37, Episode 9, viewers saw an intense deliberation as two members of the veteran alliance argued about who should go into elimination.

It involved Cory Wharton and two-time Challenge champion Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, who fired back at Cory and Nelson Thomas during the heated deliberation. Ashley even tweeted to clear up things said about her during those tense moments.

Ultimately, Cory had the bigger target on his back for the voting, as castmates felt he was working with some of the rookies and not so much with all the vets.

In the Episode 10 preview clip below, Cory speaks with his good friend Nelson about his frustration over what happened to him.

“I’m coming back into headquarters with revenge on my mind. These vets don’t have my back. Why should I have their back? It’s me against the world just the way that I like it,” Cory says in a confessional.

He tells Nelson that the individuals he’s going to target include teammates Amanda Garcia and Kyle Christie.

“Kyle’s head’s on a platter, and Amanda too. She’s getting it. And Ashley too,” Cory tells Nelson in part of the footage.

During The Challenge: Aftermath show, a reveal of Episode 9 votes showed that most of the vets voted for Cory, except Nelson and Amber Borzotra. So he could have a lot of vets to target as he looks to reach another final.

Based on the clip above, Nelson has advised him not to let his emotions get the best of him, saying to take them out “one by one.”

Who is left for competitors in Spies, Lies & Allies?

Episode 9 featured rookie Jeremiah White and Amber getting eliminated, bringing the reigning Double Agents champion’s time on the show to a close.

However, there are still several other vets around for Season 37. That includes Cory and Nelson, as well as former Challenge champs Ashley and CT Tamburello.

Vets Nany Gonzalez, two-time finalist Kaycee Clark, Tori Deal, Devin Walker, Josh Martinez, Kyle, Amanda, and Big T Fazakerley also remain.

As far as rookies go, they’ve been eliminated in pairs or one-by-one in each episode. However, the remaining Challenge rookies include Logan Sampedro, Emy Alupei, Emanuel Neagu, Bettina Buchanan, Ed Eason, and Priscilla Anyabu.

Based on the end of Episode 9, there’s a Spies, Lies & Allies twist on the way that will force competitors to adapt to some big rule changes in Episode 10.

Many people believe it could be a solo season from here on out. If true, that would really shake things up in terms of winning daily challenges and how the remaining eliminations go!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.