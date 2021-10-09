The Challenge Season 37: Amber Borzotra, Bettina Buchanan among Instagram growth leaders after Episode 9

The Challenge rookie Bettina Buchanan boosted her Instagram following after a strong showing in Season 37, Episode 9. Pic credit: MTV

With each episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, cast members see their Instagram followings either climb or decline based on getting more attention.

After Season 37, Episode 9, several stars added many followers, most likely due to their performances in the episode. Unsurprisingly, three of them competed in the episode’s elimination event.

They included Double Agents champion Amber Borzotra and her showmance Jeremiah White, rookie competitor Bettina Buchanan, and The Circle star Ed Eason.

This report will contain spoilers for the recent episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, including elimination results.

Amber Borzotra led in Instagram growth after Episode 9

After Season 37, Episode 9 was all said and done, reigning champion Amber Borzotra was amongst the eliminated competitors. She and Jeremiah White had enjoyed a showmance while filming the season together. However, they became the target to send into the Episode 9 elimination by The Agency, Nany Gonzalez, and Logan Sampedro.

The latest elimination event featured teams carrying puzzle pieces from one platform to another, but they had to do it by crossing a tilted beam. That involved figuring out a way to move across the beams using teamwork to avoid falling to the ground.

While Amber and Jeremiah had the early advantage, they encountered fatigue and stress on their bodies. That led to their opponents, Cory Wharton and Bettina Buchanan, finding a winning strategy to move their pieces to the other platform and solve the puzzle.

With that, Amber and Jeremiah said goodbye to their castmates and left for the season. However, both of them saw their IG followings increase in the 24 hours after the episode aired.

Amber led all Spies, Lies & Allies cast members with a 24-hour gain of 984 followers for her official Instagram. As of this report, the former Big Brother contestant has over 181,000 followers on the platform.

Bettina was second with 893 followers, while Jeremiah added 419 followers. Rookie Ed Eason came in fourth with 284, while Amanda Garcia was fifth with a 24-hour gain of 266 followers.

Which Challenge Season 37 stars have the most IG followers?

Being a star of MTV’s reality series brings attention, especially for cast members who have appeared on other shows on MTV. Regarding veteran cast members from Spies, Lies & Allies with the most IG followers, that distinction goes to Cory Wharton.

Most likely, Cory has gained his many fans from being on Teen Mom and The Challenge. He’s also previously appeared on How Far Is Tattoo Far, and of course, Real World: X-Plosion.

Other vets with large followings on IG include Tori Deal with over 656,000 and Chris “CT” Tamburello with over 593,000 followers. CT has appeared on the most seasons of The Challenge amongst active cast members on Season 37.

As far as rookies go, most of them have a long way to go to catch the overall IG leader. As of this report, Tacha “Symply Tacha” Akide has over 2.4 million followers, making her a top star on the platform.

Tacha may not be worried about IG growth with her 2.4 million followers. However, other stars are always looking to add more followers to the platform. Large followings can attract sponsorships and bring more attention to whatever they promote.

Now that Amber’s been eliminated from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, it seems like other cast members should be the IG growth leaders with the upcoming episodes. However, she’s likely to be part of the reunion, which should be filmed later this month.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.