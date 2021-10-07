Are Amber Borzotra and Jeremiah White still together after The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies?

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ Amber Borzotra and Jeremiah White in Episode 9. Pic credit: MTV

During MTV’s The Challenge, showmances have become standard for most seasons, as castmates are away from home for weeks and become interested in each other.

On the Spies, Lies & Allies season, viewers saw Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra and rookie Jeremiah White from Love Island USA become a couple during their time on the show.

Following a recent installment of Season 37 of MTV’s competition series, many fans are probably wondering if these two castmates continued dating or moved on to see other people.

Season 37, Episode 9 featured more of the relationship

Amber and Jeremiah spent time together in a few episodes of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. The two were seen kissing several times during the cast’s time away from headquarters at the club.

In Season 37, Episode 9, there was a bit more focus on them because they ended up as the two individuals The Agency selected to go into elimination. That put the “boyfriend and girlfriend” in jeopardy of having their seasons ended.

“I just feel so alone and it sucks, but I have my little safe space. It’s Jeremiah, so that makes it all better at the end of the day” Amber said in a confessional interview earlier in the episode.

They’d go up against the team of Cory Wharton and Bettina Buchanan in a battle of balancing with puzzle pieces on a tilted beam to get them to another platform. The team able to get all pieces to the opposite side and solve their puzzle first would win.

It looked like it would be Amber and Jeremiah winning The Challenge elimination due to them starting strong. However, their strategy of moving across the beam ended up causing them too much fatigue and stress on their bodies to continue.

Ultimately, Cory and Bettina found a winning strategy to move all pieces to the other platform, solve the puzzle, and win to stay in the game.

With the loss, host TJ Lavin told Jeremiah and Amber they were “deactivated” and had to leave immediately. So they said their goodbyes and exited The Lair together.

“Jeremiah and I are gonna stay in contact after this, and I hope that something great comes out of it because I really like him,” Amber said following their elimination.

The Challenge winner found another relationship

While Amber mentioned after the Season 37 elimination that she planned to see Jeremiah outside of The Challenge, it seems things probably didn’t end up working out.

Jeremiah hails from Mississippi, while Amber is in California. That distance may not have worked for them, although it seems Amber found someone from Boston, Massachusetts, she was more interested in.

That someone is personal fitness trainer and model Chauncey Palmer. In late August, Monsters & Critics and others speculated that Amber had a new boyfriend. At the time, it seemed to be just rumors, but the two have continued to share content together since then, seeming to give further evidence.

Chauncey also replied to some comments on one of The Challenge’s IG posts which showed Amber with Jeremiah weeks ago during the filming of Season 37. Chauncey said that he was “here to stay” with Amber, despite sharing some time with Jeremiah during the show. He also mentioned knowing how to “treat a queen correctly.”

There have been no further comments given by Amber or Jeremiah about what happened between them following their time on Spies, Lies & Allies, which probably means it will come up at the reunion.

Meanwhile, Chauncey and Amber announced they have a new YouTube channel and Instagram (below) where they’ll share information with fans.

“WELCOME EVERYBODY TO THE WORLD OF CHAUNCEY AND AMBER. HOPE YA’LL ENJOY!! C & A YKTV (YOU KNOW THE VIBES),” their YouTube channel’s description reads.

Following her elimination from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, Amber seemed to be quiet about things, possibly due to the launch of the new channels above. She could be ready to open up a bit more through these social media pages rather than her own pages.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah reacted to The Challenge episode, talking about how tough the elimination event was for them after a while. He didn’t mention still being in contact with Amber after the show but seems to be keeping in touch with some of his castmates, including Nelson Thomas.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.