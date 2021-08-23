The Challenge: Amber Borzotra’s boyfriend reacts to photo of her with castmate she may have had showmance with

Amber Borzotra returned to The Challenge in Spies, Lies, and Allies Episode 2. Pic credit: MTV

Amber Borzotra made her big return to The Challenge Season 37 in Episode 2, as she came in as a replacement for a departing cast member, which had some of her castmates excited and others shook.

Just days after that episode aired, the Double Agents winner surprised fans by revealing that she had a new man in her life, Chauncey Palmer.

In what some fans may believe is a serious troll move, MTV’s The Challenge shared a photo of Amber tanning with a certain rookie castmate during their time together in Croatia for Spies, Lies & Allies.

Is The Challenge teasing Amber’s Season 37 hookup?

During The Challenge 37 Super Trailer, viewers saw previews of hookups or showmances from the season’s episodes. Among them were clips showing Ashley Mitchelle with Nelson Thomas and Nany Gonzalez kissing Kaycee Clark.

A brief shot also seemed to reveal Amber sharing a kiss with rookie castmate Jeremiah White, who originally appeared on Love Island USA.

That scene hasn’t arrived yet as the season is just two episodes deep, but MTV may be hinting at it coming up with a recent Instagram share.

On Sunday, August 22, MTV’s The Challenge shared the photo below, which shows the two castmates laying side by side as they soak up some sun in Croatia.

Aside from the fact that Jeremiah is wearing socks in the image above, a few fans also brought up that Amber has a new boyfriend, which she just revealed a few days ahead of this photo.

“Y’all would post this after her posting her new boyfriend whew y’all messy,” @trollingkay commented on the pic.

Amber’s boyfriend reacts to photo, replies to Challenge fans

While the fan above and others might feel this photo could stir some drama up with Amber and her new boyfriend, it seemed he took it in stride and may even be aware of what happened. Chauncey arrived in the comments section to give his thoughts.

“lmaoo I ain’t tripping that’s my wife,” Chauncey commented on the photo of Amber with Jeremiah.

Amber replied right back, telling Chauncey, “forever and always my love,” with various emojis to show her admiration for her boyfriend.

“He had his fun but I’m here to stay,” Chauncey said in a reply comment, referring to Jeremiah’s time with Amber during Season 37.

A fan stepped in to suggest that Amber and Jeremiah were a “cuter” couple, but Chauncey took the comment in stride with a solid reply.

“Gotta learn how to treat a queen correctly actions speak louder,” he replied to the fan regarding the situation.

It’s unclear if Chauncey has some inside information about what happened between Amber and her rookie castmate during Spies, Lies & Allies. Based on the previews, they at least share a kiss, and based on the photo above, they also enjoyed some sun together. That could mean they got close during the season.

Viewers will have to wait to see what else goes on between the Season 37 castmates in the upcoming episodes to find out if Jeremiah messed things up or their showmance fizzled fast. However, it seems Chauncey is the new man in Amber’s life for now.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.