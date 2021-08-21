The Challenge rumors: Amber Borzotra reveals new boyfriend, cast members react

Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra returned for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

After winning The Challenge, Amber Borzotra now appears also to be winning in her love life. The 33-year-old Challenge champ recently revealed that she might have a new boyfriend, a pleasant surprise for fans and castmates.

The reveal arrived not long after the premiere of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 2, which featured Amber making her big return to compete.

It also arrives ahead of a potential hookup or showmance Amber looked to be involved in with one of her castmates.

Is The Challenge’s Amber Borzotra no longer single?

Just days after Episode 2 of The Challenge Season 37 aired, Amber shared a photo to her official Instagram with a caption that caught many fans off guard.

The Double Agents winner is seen out on a football or soccer field with her arms wrapped around a tall, chiseled man who appears he could give some of The Challenge’s toughest male competitors a run for their money.

“Cats out the bag,” Amber’s caption reads, along with an IG tag for the guy she may be currently dating. A heart and a flame emoji next to his name may be further confirmation of their relationship.

Based on the IG tag, the fit guy that Amber is hugging in the image is Chauncey Palmer. He lists himself as a fitness model and YouTuber in his Instagram bio, indicating he puts “God first.”

Chauncey is a personal trainer with Fitness/Health Certifications and is based out of Boston, Massachusetts, also the location for Amber’s photo.

Amber’s rumored boyfriend seems to confirm relationship

Some fans or followers may have thought it was Amber trying to troll them, or maybe it was some publicity stunt. So far, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

One of Amber’s fans or followers asked Amber if she was really taken or trolling, which prompted Chauncey to reply.

“No trolling here,” he responded, seeming to confirm the two are dating.

Along with that, Chauncey shared the same photo on his official Twitter account (below) with the caption “Just wait.” That seems to confirm further the two are a couple.

Castmates react to Amber’s reveal with Chauncey

Several of her Spies, Lies & Allies castmates and former Challenge cast members dropped comments on what seems to be Amber’s relationship reveal photo.

Former Survivor winner and The Challenge Season 37 rookie Michele Fitzgerald seems to fully support the relationship, which prompted Amber to comment back with emojis.

Fellow Season 37 rookie Corey Lay arrived to The Challenge after 12 Dates of Christmas. He also seems to support Amber’s situation, saying he is “Obsessed.”

Natalie Negrotti competed in several seasons of The Challenge, but not on Amber’s seasons. However, they’re both former Big Brother houseguests who know one another.

Amber’s Spies, Lies & Allies season began in Episode 2

Spoiler alert! The Challenge Season 37 has seen quite a few departures from the cast of 34 within the first few episodes. Not only were four agents eliminated in traditional eliminations, but two were “deactivated,” including Nam Vo and rookie Lauren Coogan, for different reasons.

Most fans already knew Amber was going to be part of Season 37 based on trailers. She officially arrived in Episode 2 after host TJ Lavin announced that Josh Martinez’s teammate, Lauren, was deactivated. So that made Amber Josh’s new partner.

Josh was ecstatic about that, although his Big Brother pal Fessy Shafaat seemed ready to toss her into elimination. That never happened, luckily for Josh and Amber.

Fans probably caught a glimpse of another reveal in MTV’s Season 37 Super Trailer as it looks like Amber and one of her rookie castmates lock lips in an episode.

Based on that teaser and the above reveal on her Instagram, it was likely a random flirtation during the cast’s partying or a brief showmance between the two Challenge castmates.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.