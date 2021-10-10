The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 10 synopsis reveals players struggling with twist

The Challenge host TJ Lavin will reveal a new twist for the Spies, Lies & Allies competitors in Episode 10. Pic credit: MTV

While a game-changing move arrived several episodes ago, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 10 will feature the revelation of new rules for the game.

Based on the latest synopsis, those rules come as host TJ Lavin will inform competitors of the “shocking twist” set in motion at the end of Episode 9.

It’ll be a struggle for the players, as they’ll need to figure out how to adapt to ensure their survival ahead of deliberation and elimination.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 10 synopsis revealed

As Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 9 ended, elimination winners Cory Wharton and Bettina Buchanan appeared ready to change things up by stealing new teammates for themselves.

Not so fast, though, as TJ told them to rejoin the other cast members rather than ask them to decide on partners. Each elimination up until then had allowed for the winning team to do so.

The synopsis for Episode 10 (below) gives details for the upcoming installment of The Challenge called Precious Stones. Based on the information, TJ will tell the competitors about the twist and new rules for the game while competing in the daily challenge.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One veteran who feels like they’re always a target will also make a “fresh start.” That could point to Cory or Ashley Mitchell, who felt pressure to defend themselves in Episode 9.

Ashley managed to move the target mostly toward Cory, who became the popular vote at deliberation. That said, Devin Walker revealed to Cory earlier in the episode that he wanted to make sure a veteran non-champion wins the season.

Pic credit: @challengeoverdosebackupp_/Instagram

In addition, the twist above mentions that Diamond Dash will be the newest daily challenge, with a preview likely to arrive ahead of the episode.

Also, cast member Amanda Garcia will get a reminder about why she’s fighting to win money in her return to The Challenge. That seems to hint at her son Avonni, who Amanda raised in the seasons she’s been away from MTV’s show.

What will the “shocking twist” be for Episode 10?

Throughout Season 37 so far, competitors worked in pairs consisting of a male and female cast member. As mentioned, it was possible to have your partner change. That happened when people were deactivated, eliminated, and stolen, as it forced the creation of new teams along the way.

Priscilla Anyabu made a big move using that rule after the Episode 8 elimination when she infiltrated and stole Ashley Mitchelle’s partner Josh Martinez, making it that no more rookie-rookie teams existed. That meant a team featuring at least one veteran cast member got voted into elimination in Episode 9.

That vet was Cory, who went into elimination with teammate Bettina. They worked together to defeat the team of Jeremiah White and Amber Borzotra. However, their win received praise from host TJ Lavin before he told them to rejoin the group.

Ahead of that, it seemed Cory was ready to shake things up by choosing Kaycee Clark or Tori Deal as his new partner, while Bettina was looking towards four-time Challenge champ CT Tamburello.

Based on TJ telling Cory and Bettina to rejoin their castmates rather than choosing teammates, it could point to this being a solo Challenge for the competitors starting in Episode 10.

Bettina Buchanan and Cory Wharton react to being told to rejoin the group after their elimination win. Pic credit: MTV

That could mean a change in who becomes The Agency, as it could be the best-performing male and female competitors from the daily challenge, rather than a team.

It could also indicate that there won’t be teams competing in the final, but instead one male and one female winner out of a group of finalists. There’s plenty that the twist could spring on the competitors, leaving them to adjust to the rules.

Viewers will find out soon enough as The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 10 premieres on Wednesday, October 13.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.