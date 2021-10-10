The Challenge star Nelson Thomas celebrates his ‘long journey’ with Team Young Bucks and Cory Wharton

Nelson Thomas appears at an elimination event in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 9. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas has been featured in multiple seasons but has yet to win a final. He’s hoping he finds success with the Spies, Lies & Allies season, but so is one of his close friends.

Cory Wharton is also part of Season 37 and vying to win his first final after finishing as a runner-up on Double Agents, giving Nelson and others some serious competition.

They’re still friends and allies, and in a recent video, Nelson celebrated the “long journey” that he and Cory have had as part of the Team Young Bucks group.

Nelson shares video tribute to friend Cory Wharton, TYB

Late on Saturday night, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies star Nelson Thomas posted a video showing off the hard work he and Cory are putting in.

The video features Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s track Industry Baby and shows Nelson and Cory in full workout mode.

The duo has appeared on numerous seasons together, including the ongoing Season 37, which recently had Cory amongst veteran competitors with a target on his back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Even though Episode 9 voting revealed Nelson voted Cory to go into elimination, he still seems a loyal friend. Viewers once saw Nelson sacrifice himself to go into elimination to save his friend Cory.

“It’s been a long journey square head A** @corywharton_ig and we ain’t close to finish!!! The words can never do justice for the things we have experience…. Let’s keep going, APPLYiN PRESSURE!!! #Family🤞🏾#TYB #MTV #hustle #GYM # Motivation #Grind #Fitness #Lifestyle,” Nelson wrote in the caption.

Nelson and Cory have appeared on eight seasons together, beginning with Rivals III and including the current Spies, Lies & Allies season. Cory, age 30, has been on one season more, though, with Battle of the Bloodlines. He reached his first final in that rookie season and has appeared in three more since then.

Meanwhile, Nelson, 32, has made it to one final in his Challenge career with Invasion of the Champions. Cory also made that final, but so did Challenge legend CT Tamburello, who bested them both for the win.

As seen in Nelson’s caption, he also used a TYB hashtag in honor of their Team Young Bucks group. That group also features Hunter Barfield, who hasn’t appeared on The Challenge in several seasons.

Viewers last saw the 28-year-old on War of the Worlds, where he reached the final. He also won a final, as he and Ashley Mitchell claimed first place in Final Reckoning. Unfortunately for Hunter, Ashley decided to claim all of the prize money for herself, stating it was due to his treatment of her throughout the season.

Nonetheless, Hunter seems due for a return possibly, and it’d be likely that at least one of his TYB allies would be there with him.

Did TYB add a new group member on Season 37?

The Challenge Season 37 featured a total of 19 rookies at the start of the game, many of whom arrived from other states. However, there were several newcomers also based in the United States. Among them were Survivor Stars Michele Fitzgerald, Tommy Sheehan, and Michaela Bradshaw.

There was also Jeremiah White from Mississippi, who previously appeared on Love Island USA. Jeremiah not only enjoyed a showmance with Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra but also seemed to become close with Nelson and Cory.

Jeremiah was one of several individuals who didn’t vote for Cory in Episode 9, as he voted for the team of Ashley Mitchell and Ed Eason instead. Unfortunately, Cory and Bettina were the popular vote, and Jeremiah ended up going into the elimination against them. That ended his time on Spies, Lies & Allies.

Even so, the vote seems to show Jeremiah had loyalty to Cory. Should he return to The Challenge, it seems he’s likely to be working as part of Team Young Bucks.

Based on Nelson’s post, he isn’t finished competing just yet, and Cory seems as if he’ll rack up more seasons as well. But, for now, viewers will see how the TYB friends fare as they try to reach ad win the final on Season 37.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.