The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Tori Deal shares why she voted for specific castmate in Episode 9

The Challenge Season 37 spoilers are now available for which teams went into the Episode 9 elimination and who went home. The latest episode arrived this past week on MTV, showing that the veteran alliance had to vote in one of their own.

During the episode, it came down to either Cory Wharton or Ashley Mitchell being the house vote, meaning their castmates all had to make a decision. Ultimately, more castmates voted for Cory and his rookie teammate Bettina Buchanan.

Following the episode, Tori Deal explained why she had to have her castmate’s back and shared her thought process for voting a certain way during the Episode 9 deliberation.

The Challenge Season 37 spoilers reveal Episode 9 voting

During each episode of The Challenge: Aftermath following the Spies, Lies & Allies episodes, host TJ Lavin appears on-screen to reveal how the voting went down at deliberation.

Based on what was revealed, Cory and Bettina lost in a 12-6 vote as they were clearly outnumbered. They were two of the six who voted for Ashley Mitchell and Ed Eason. Also voting that way were Jeremiah White and Amber Borzotra.

Many of the cast members in the veteran alliance voted for Cory as it seemed to them he was working with rookies Bettina, Jeremiah, and Priscilla Anyabu. Despite his attempt to defend himself at deliberation, he and Bettina became the Compromised Agents.

It ended up being an elimination that featured Amber and Jeremiah getting sent in by The Agency, Nany Gonzalez, and Logan Sampedro. Cory and Bettina would go on to win that elimination so they could return to the game and fight another day.

With the win, they didn’t get the option to decide who they wanted as teammates, as host TJ Lavin simply told them to rejoin the others.

Tori Deal said she had to have castmate’s back with voting

The screenshot above shows that Tori Deal was amongst the 12 castmates voting for Cory and Bettina. During the Official Challenge Podcast, her co-host and friend Aneesa asked Tori about who she voted for.

Aneesa seemed a bit taken aback by Tori revealing it was Cory. After Aneesa mentioned that Cory had never done anything untrustworthy or disloyal to her, Tori explained she had to make a choice. She shared why she chose Cory over Ashley, indicating it was due to Josh Martinez.

“I was like, ‘If I have to pick a side, I already hurt Josh’s feelings and did something that could’ve potentially ruined a friendship. Like, that’s my friend I have to have his back right now or else he’s really gonna think that I don’t f**k with him,'” Tori told Aneesa.

In Episode 7 of Season 37, Tori and Cory were considered instigators for starting the Josh vs. Fessy altercation. That’s why Tori felt she had to have Josh’s back when it came to not voting for Ashley in Episode 9, as Josh wanted to protect his former teammate.

Tori brought up how Bettina had yet to go into an elimination out of the available rookies. She also said that Devin knew what he was doing regarding the game plan for their alliance.

While she was a bit surprised at first about Tori’s voting, Aneesa said after hearing Tori’s explanation it made sense to her now. Tori also said she was happy to see castmate Amber Borzotra go into an elimination due to her being a “threat” but mentioned Nany wisely gave Amber a heads up first.

At the end of the day, Tori realized she had to do what was best for her game moving forward. Casting a vote against Josh’s former teammate Ashley might have hurt Tori a lot more than helped her.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.