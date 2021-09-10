Gabo Szabo of The Challenge comments about his Spies, Lies & Allies experience and castmates

Rookie Gabo Szabo appears in a confessional interview for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

One of the entertaining newcomers on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies was easily rookie Gabo Szabo, who first debuted on the reality TV classic Warsaw Shore.

Based on castmates’ comments, Gabo was considered quiet but super funny, and Challenge fans witnessed several of his hilarious lines during the first four episodes.

Following Episode 5, Gabo commented about his experience, sending a special message to many of his castmates from Season 37.

In this report, spoilers will follow up through the fifth episode of Spies, Lies & Allies.

Gabo Szabo dropped some memorable Challenge lines

As he got his big introduction during the Spies, Lies & Allies Global Activation special, Gabo said his original reality show is similar to Jersey Shore, “but in Poland.”

“If you wanna hang out with me, we gonna go to the gym, we gonna do some tan, and we gonna party,” he said in a confessional interview as a tribute to Jersey Shore.

In another scene, castmate Nam Vo tried to talk to him about the current season and how something seemed up with the game, but Gabo told him, “I’m just eating, bro.”

Rookie Gabo Szabo enjoys some food at The Challenge headquarters. Pic credit: MTV

After choosing Nany Gonzalez as his teammate in the first episode, she asked him why he chose her. Gabo confessed it was because she’s “hot.”

Viewers saw Gabo become a rookie target in Season 37, Episode 5, and he spoke about his motivations in the game. Much like many of his castmates, he was inspired to win for his family. On top of that, he wanted to buy nice watches and sports cars and party it up.

Gabo comments on his Spies, Lies & Allies season

The veteran alliance already had their targets selected for Episode 5 due to the situation. The only rookie-rookie team was Gabo Szabo and Emy Alupei, which put them immediately into the consideration for popular vote.

Logan Sampedro asked to be voted in since his partner Aneesa Ferreira had been medically disqualified earlier in the episode. Gabo then said he wanted The Agency to put him in as Logan’s opponent for the elimination. That way, he could win and steal back his partner Nany.

Unfortunately, Gabo couldn’t overcome Logan in the elimination event, which involved climbing a rope to check a puzzle answer key and then arranging puzzle pieces on a board on the ground level. That ended Gabo’s time on The Challenge. Based on his latest Instagram post, he really enjoyed it.

“I’m literally in tears right now, 😭 just went tru the same emotions I had there. It was the best experience I ever had in my life🥲 (well not as good as being full wasted on a 5 days music festival but pretty close) 😊 I met great people in the Challenge house and missing them already,” he wrote in a post with a video clip.

From there, he went on to praise many of his castmates, including his favorite teammate, Nany, calling her “such a beautiful human being.” Gabo also said he was gonna miss his guys Cory Wharton, Jeremiah White, and Kelz Dyke.

He also mentioned his “stepmoms,” listing castmates Tori Deal, Lauren Coogan, Ashley Mitchell, Amanda Garcia, and Aneesa Ferreira.

In other parts of his departing words post, he said watching Nelson Thomas’ comedy was like “watching a movie” and thanked Devin Walker for revealing his Only Fans earnings to him.

“I never understood what you were saying sir, but you’re such a great guy!” he commented about CT Tamburello. He also said people shouldn’t hate Fessy Shafaat so much and gave Nam Vo a shout-out for a future Challenge win.

It seems Gabo made some great friendships and enjoyed being on MTV’s The Challenge despite thinking he would be on a show much like his all-time favorite Jersey Shore. Perhaps a meetup with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is in his future, along with more seasons on The Challenge?

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.