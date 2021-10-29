The Challenge Season 37 ratings: Here’s how the 500th episode performed with viewers

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 12 was the 500th episode of MTV’s series. Pic credit: MTV

MTV recently presented their 500th episode of The Challenge, as part of Season 37, aka Spies, Lies & Allies.

Unfortunately, while it was a milestone, it didn’t translate to a considerable bump in the show’s ratings or its number of viewers.

However, the 12th episode, appropriately called 500, saw a slight increase in those numbers as the season moved forward.

The Challenge Season 37 ratings and viewers for Episode 12

Based on a ShowbuzzDaily report, The Challenge’s recent Season 37, Episode 12, moved up by 0.2 for its ratings to finish at 0.35 in the overall 18-49 demographic.

MTV’s show finished fifth overall, with TNT’s All Elite Wrestling, Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and two NBA games on ESPN all finishing above it for cable programs on Wednesday, October 27.

The show had a 0.40 rating amongst 18-49 female demo, good for second-best behind Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It also achieved a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 male demo, which ranked seventh among cable telecasts on the night.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Showbuzz Daily reported 619,000 for MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies episode in terms of total viewers. That kept it in a similar range as it has been throughout the season.

The numbers continue to come in low for the reality competition series, leading many to wonder how production might turn things around for Season 38. As of this report, there have been no spoilers or speculation about the cast, location, or theme for the show’s next season.

Episode 12 featured physical mission, rookie elimination

In the latest Spies, Lies & Allies episode, viewers saw Nelson Thomas go at it with castmate Kyle Christie after Kyle took his spot on the Sapphire team at the close of Episode 11. Things settled down eventually, but Nelson wasn’t happy with Kyle’s “snake” move.

At the daily mission, host TJ Lavin gave a brief shout-out to recognize the cast and fans for making it 500 episodes of The Challenge. After his announcement, he revealed it was time to bring the show back to its roots, with an old-school, physical mission.

The competitors battled in Brush Contract, which involved moving bags of cash across the playing field to a safe zone, and eventually, an end zone. Opposing players could tackle competitors down and take their bags of money away to prevent them from completing the mission.

In the end, the Emerald team was once again victorious, making them safe from elimination and allowing them to act as The Agency. Once in that position, it became a strategic decision to send Emy Alupei into elimination to choose her opponent.

She picked fellow rookie Bettina Buchanan, who she had an altercation with at the club earlier, thanks to Amanda Garcia stirring things up between them.

Emy would easily defeat Bettina in the Bombs Away event, sending the former Paradise Hotel cast member home from her rookie season of The Challenge.

The win also allowed Emy to steal Amanda’s spot on the Sapphire team to be with her “Uncle CT,” CT Tamburello, again. Meanwhile, Amanda moved over to the Ruby team, joining Big T Fazakerley, Cory Wharton, Nelson Thomas, and Logan Sampedro.

Heading into the 13th episode, 15 cast members remain as TJ Lavin’s final in Croatia gets closer with each new installment.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.