The Challenge 500th episode sneak peek reveals physical Brush Contact mission with money involved

The Challenge’s CT Tamburello prepares to battle opponents in the Brush Contract mission for Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

In the 500th episode of MTV’s The Challenge, competitors will be making a dash with cash as they utilize their speed and strength against each other.

They’ll be competing as their teams once again, but the mission will put the individual competitors to the test as they try to grab bags of money and bring them to a finish line.

However, this one’s going to get physical, as opponents will be attempting to stop them from advancing in the daily mission.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 12 sneak peek arrives

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, the competitors, also known as agents, have been put in various missions using their smarts, strength, and speed.

Only a few missions involved them making physical contact with one another, and Season 37, Episode 12’s Brush Contact will be of that nature.

According to TJ Lavin, agents will be using evasion and deception in the latest mission, which are “two traits crucial to every spy.”

One team’s men are on offense, trying to transfer as many bags of cash as they can across the field to a safe zone. However, the opposing men on defense will attempt to tackle them down.

Once they transfer the bags to the safe zone, the women on their team will take those cash bags along with additional cash bags and try to run them to the end zone. Once there, the team’s total money is added up.

The team with the most money transferred becomes The Agency, gaining safety from elimination and the power to vote an agent into elimination later.

Interestingly, TJ didn’t reveal that the competitors would split up their money, although that could always pop up as a surprise at the end.

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 11, the winning team received P3 protein snacks and $3,000 in cash each. However, the Brush Contract mission doesn’t appear to have a sponsor.

Teams changed after Episode 11 elimination

There will be plenty on the line for the teams heading into the Episode 12 mission. So far, the Emerald team has won two missions in a row and kept their original team intact. Meanwhile, the Ruby and Sapphire teams have each lost team members via elimination or in other ways.

In Episode 10, Ashley Mitchell defeated Ruby’s Priscilla Anyabu in the women’s elimination. Episode 11 saw rookie Ed Eason defeated by Kyle Christie. After the win, Kyle chose to take Nelson Thomas’ spot on the Sapphire team, sending him to join Cory Wharton on Ruby.

Nelson wasn’t happy with what Kyle did, and it appears that will be a part of the upcoming episode, as the two castmates get into a verbal argument, at the very least.

Episode 12 will feature another women’s elimination, and it’s down to just Emy Alupei and Bettina Buchanan as rookies. Most likely, one of the two is going into elimination unless they’re on the winning squad.

Who might a rookie in the elimination call out, though? The smartest choice might be targeting someone like Big T Fazkarkley, who has less experience than other veterans. However, it all depends on which team wins to gain safety for their team members.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode indicated that other players will try to “pressure” an agent into volunteering to go into elimination, so it should be interesting to see how that unfolds.

Viewers can check out the historic 500th episode of MTV’s The Challenge when it arrives on Wednesday, October 27.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.