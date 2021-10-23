The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies star reveals they turned down call to appear in All Stars spinoff series

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ Cory Wharton said he turned down a call for the All Stars spinoff. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: All Stars 2 is just around the corner, and Spies, Lies & Allies has episodes airing on MTV. Just recently, one of the stars of the latter revealed production contacted them for the spinoff.

However, that individual shared with fans that they declined to be part of the show which features OG cast members from MTV’s Fresh Meat, Real World, and Road Rules shows.

They also revealed the big reason why they chose to turn down the opportunity to appear on The Challenge: All Stars spinoff.

The Challenge Season 37 star turned down All Stars

There are quite a few OGs who have appeared on the recent seasons of MTV’s Challenge, some of whom appeared on the All Stars spinoff and will be back for All Stars 2.

They included Aneesa Ferreira and Darrell Taylor, who competed on MTV’s Double Agents and then the first season of Paramount Plus’ spinoff. However, their castmate Cory Wharton who is currently on Spies, Lies, & Allies, also revealed he got a call for the spinoff.

An Instagram video popped up from The Challenge fan account @challengeoverdosebackupp_, originally from the @fessthamess (below) IG. In the video, Cory shares that he said no to All Stars and explained why.

“A big reason on why I said No to All Stars is my daughters,” Cory said, adding, “Ryder sat there and cried to me one night and was like, ‘Dad, I really don’t want you to go.'”

Cory went on to say that was enough for him to postpone appearing on the spinoff version of The Challenge, even if filming takes considerably less time than the main show. He didn’t specify if he was contacted for the second or third season of the spinoff.

“Luckily, I’m in a position where I can say no,” Cory went on to share.

Cory’s appearance on Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge makes for his ninth. The 30-year-old previously appeared on Real World: Ex-Plosion, before debuting on The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines.

While he’s made it to four finals during his time on the show, he’s yet to win it all. The first-place prize money for Double Agents was $900,000 split between the two winners, while the prize money on All Stars 1 was $500,000, which one competitor won.

He’s got the experience to be on All Stars. However, spending time with his daughters and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, along with motivation to get a win on the main show, might be keeping him away from the spinoff for now.

Will Cory or other Spies, Lies & Allies stars be on All Stars?

The recent reveal of The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast included individuals returning from the first season of the spinoff, such as Kendal Sheppard, Jonna Mannion, Laterrian Wallace, Derrick Kosinski, and Darrell Taylor.

It also included newer OGs who have been away from the reality TV scene for a bit, including Melinda Collins, Tina Barta, MJ Garrett, Tyler Duckworth, and Ayanna Mackins.

Of the All Stars 2 cast, Darrell appeared most recently on MTV’s Double Agents. His castmate Brad Fiorenza last appeared on Season 32, Final Reckoning, which filmed and aired in 2018.

That certainly opens the door for other longtime stars of The Challenge who are still on the main show, including CT Tamburello, Nany Gonzalez, and Cory. CT and Cory have kids to worry about, while Nany seems a bit freer to commit to the shows right now.

However, the filming of All Stars happens in a much shorter timeframe, which opens the door for Cory, CT, and others to make at least one or more future appearances on the spinoff show.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres on Thursday, November 11, on Paramount Plus.