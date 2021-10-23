The Challenge 500 synopsis teases mission, club argument, and elimination strategy for Season 37, Episode 12

Nelson Thomas prepares for the daily mission in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 12. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies is heading into its 12th episode of the season, which will also mark the 500th episode in the history of the reality series.

A synopsis has arrived previewing what’s to come on the milestone episode, including a mission where competitors get physical with one another again.

There will also be at least a few arguments between The Challenge headquarters and the club. Additionally, there’s an interesting strategy for the elimination that some of the remaining cast members will try to use.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 12 synopsis for 500

While Season 37, Episode 11 was called Mucus Plug as a reference to Amanda Garcia’s pregnancy chat with Kyle Christie, Episode 12 is appropriately called 500.

A synopsis for the upcoming Spies, Lies & Allies installment reveals that the competitors will battle for the daily win in a physically demanding mission called Brush Contact. A preview at the end of Episode 11 showed competitors shoulder tackling opponents and trying to pull each other down.

The preview also revealed a club spat, which the synopsis touches upon, calling it a “heated argument.” It appeared that was between rookie Emy Alupei and her former teammate CT Tamburello. In one scene, Nany Gonzalez was trying to calm Emy down.

The upcoming episode will also feature “players trying to pressure” an agent to volunteer themself for elimination so that agent can “infiltrate cells.”

It’s unknown which cast member that might be, but since Episode 11 featured a men’s elimination, the women will be going into the Episode 12 elimination.

With the exception of Amber Borzotra, mostly rookies have gone into elimination and gone home each week. Only Bettina Buchanan and Emy remain as female rookies. Could that be part of why Emy is so upset with CT at the club?

Who is left to compete in Spies, Lies & Allies season?

Season 37 is over halfway through the episodes, and the finale is likely five or six episodes away. The season initially started with 34 cast members, but each week’s eliminations have whittled them down. Now there are just 16 competitors.

The rookies outnumbered vets at the start of the season, 19 to 15. However, the veteran alliance has continued to get rookies sent into elimination and sent home. It’s down to 12 vets and just four rookies.

Episode 11 saw Kyle Christie defeat Ed Eason in a Pole Wrestle, making Ed the latest newcomer to go home from Season 37.

That leaves Emanuel Neagu, Logan Sampedro, Emy, and Bettina as the only rookies who could still reach a final in their first Challenge season.

There are plenty of veterans remaining, including the two multi-time champions, Ashley Mitchell and CT Tamburello. Former finalists Kyle, Nany, Kaycee Clark, Devin Walker, Nelson Thomas, Tori Deal, and Cory Wharton are still in the game.

In addition, Big T Fazkerley, Amanda Garcia, and Josh Martinez all have a shot at reaching their first Challenge final. Will this be their season to get there, and more importantly, win it all?

Viewers can watch the 500th episode of MTV’s The Challenge on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.