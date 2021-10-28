The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Reality Show of 2021

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been nominated for a People’s Choice Award. Here’s how to vote for the Bravo reality TV series. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 is bringing in all-time high ratings so it’s no surprise that it earned a People’s Choice Award nomination.

RHOBH Season 11 starred Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff.

They were also joined by “friend of” Kathy Hilton who added some comedic relief to the tense season.

Why RHOBH Season 11 received a People’s Choice Award nomination

Season has mainly focused on Erika Jayne’s controversial legal drama that played out in real-time.

The season captured her surprising divorce from Tom Girardi. As Erika was hit with a $25 million lawsuit due to her alleged involvement with Tom’s legal drama, she shared her side of the story.

She made many shocking claims including that Tom had at least three mistresses and that she handed all of her paychecks to Tom and had no access to her money.

Throughout the season, some of the cast members like Sutton and Garcelle questioned her sincerity. Additionally, Andy Cohen used the reunion as an opportunity to “put her on a skewer.”

While many of the women had her back, by the end of the season, the only RHOBH lady she trusted and considered her true friend was Lisa.

Erika eventually forgave Kyle but it took some time.

Of course, other dramatic moments occurred including Lisa dishing on her daughter Amelia Gray’s relationship with Scott Disick, Sutton and Crystal feuding and Lisa and Dorit having it out for Garcelle.

Season 11 was so successful that Bravo is looking to expedite Season 12 and start filming ASAP to capture Erika’s legal drama.

How to vote for RHOBH in the People’s Choice Awards

Voting has begun for the People’s Choice Award so for fans of RHOBH, it’s time to get those votes in!

Viewers can vote for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at votepca.com/tv/the-reality-show-of-2021.

Fans can vote for the show up to 25 times a day. The good news is that viewers can give all 25 votes at once. There is a slider that can be used to give a show anywhere from 1 to 25 votes.

For the Best Reality TV Show of 2021, RHOBH is up against 90 Day Fiance, Bachelor in Paradise, Below Deck, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also received a nomination in the Reality Star of 2021 category.

Viewers may have thought Erika Jayne or Kathy Hilton would’ve gotten this nomination, but it actually went to Lisa Rinna.

Voting ends on November 17 so make sure to get those votes in and tune into the People’s Choice Awards on December 7 to see if RHOBH takes home the prize!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. The People’s Choice Awards will air on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c on E! and NBC.