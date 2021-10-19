Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards have mended their friendship, didn’t speak for a while after filming

Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne have mended their friendship. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Erika Jayne, and Kyle Richards had their friendship tested this season, but things between them are good again. Erika is not exactly on the best terms with her castmates, following a rocky season riddled with questions and accusations against her.

As Erika’s life continued to play out in the press, cameras were rolling, and her castmates had questions about her involvement in her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged crimes.

Erika has maintained her innocence. However, the court of public opinion is not on her side. And while Kyle has pledged her allegiance to her friend, she has also made comments about Erika’s situation that didn’t sit well with the Painkiller singer.

Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards have mended their friendship

Things got a little tense on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when Kyle and some of the other women tried to question Erika’s stories. One, in particular, the Tom Girardi car accident, had Kyle scratching her head when Erika retold the story since it was vastly different than the version she told Kyle years ago.

By the end of the season, it was clear that Kyle and Erika’s friendship was on rocky ground but not anymore, according to a source at Hollywood Life.

Time fixes everything, and things are much better between the two costars now that they’ve put the season behind them.

“Kyle and Erika made up at the ‘RHOBH’ reunion a few weeks ago,” revealed the insider who’s close to the show’s production. “They both talked it out and are happy with where they’re at.”

The source also confessed that things between the two women were tense after filming the season.

“They didn’t speak for a bit after filming but they’re talking and are totally fine now. Kyle really has always tried to support Erika throughout all of this as best as she can,” said the source.

Erika Jayne does not believe that Kyle gossiped about her

Things did not appear good between the two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars last week when photos emerged of Kyle’s daughter Porsha’s Bat Mitzvah. The RHOBH cast shared images from the event, and it seems everyone was there except for Erika.

That certainly caused speculation among viewers that the two women were not on speaking terms, but there is a simple explanation for Erika’s absence.

“The only reason Erika didn’t go to Kyle’s daughter’s Bat Mitzvah is because she was out of town. Otherwise, she would’ve been there,” explained the insider, who also cleared up another rumor about Erika and Kyle.

A while ago, Lisa Vanderpump named Kyle as the person who told Camille Grammer about Erika and Tom’s financial issues years ago. But, the insider said Erika isn’t buying it!

“Erika knew that Kyle didn’t spread the rumor about her financial issues at Andy’s baby shower. She hasn’t spoken to Lisa Vanderpump in years and knew she didn’t say that,” the insider explained.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.