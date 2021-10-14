RHOBH viewers slam Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna for their treatment of Garcelle Beauvais during reunion

The exchange between Dorit, Lisa and Garcelle was intense until the very end. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have slammed Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna for their treatment of Garcelle Beauvais during part one of the Season 11 reunion.

There’s no question the four-part RHOBH reunion kicked off with dramatics that will keep fans coming back for more. Host Andy Cohen didn’t hold back asking the hard-hitting questions, starting with Erika Jayne addressing Tom Girardi’s alleged victims.

While Erika is always a hot topic among The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans, it’s the exchange between Garcelle, Dorit, and Lisa that has social media buzzing.

Lisa, Dorit and Garcelle’s RHOBH reunion drama was hard to watch

Tension escalated when Dorit began attacking Garcelle for her behavior toward the group of ladies.

Dorit claims Garcelle is quiet in front of everyone but then makes “passive-aggressive” remarks in confessionals. Andy got involved to clarify things and defend Garcelle, which only annoyed Dorit.

The topic of Dorit calling Garcelle a bully was also brought up. When Garcelle said she was putting the bullying comment to rest and accepted Dorit’s apology, Lisa got involved making the snide remark, “that’s nice.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

From there, a war of words erupted, with Lisa and Dorit interrupting every time Garcelle tried to speak. The three battled it out, with Garcelle claiming Lisa wasn’t happy race was brought into the show.

She took the words right outta @LilKim mouth 👄 PERIODT 🐝🐝 https://t.co/QL5z8l3nr8 — TheforeverQueenBee (@TheforeverB) October 14, 2021

After a lot of heated words, Lisa went over to sit by Garcelle to mend fences and move on. Lisa insisted she wanted to mend her broken friendship with Garcelle. The hugging moment felt very forced, uncomfortable, and a little staged.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers blast Lisa and Dorit over treatment of Garcelle

Twitter was not here for the way Dorit and Lisa were coming for Garcelle at the reunion. It quickly became clear that most of social media is Team Garcelle.

#RHOBH Dorit who the fuck are you? You "design" bridal wear with someone w/ a bad rep. Garcelle made a movie w/ Eddie Murphy and has a daily tv show. Who's relevant? pic.twitter.com/lZxEup6EXp — QueenFreddieB (@QueenFreddieB) October 14, 2021

She really tried to insinuate that something is wrong with Garcelle just because she was called out for the comment we all believe she made about race. Low hanging fruit this one! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/D6yLIat9AA — Chatterbox Keirn (@ChatterboxKeirn) October 14, 2021

A couple of users joked about how Dorit spoke to Garcelle, and Lisa desperately trying to make amends.

My hands trying to shut Dorits mouth through my tv screen when she used that tone on Garcelle #RHOBHReunion pic.twitter.com/ZhSujifkB1 — Kimberly Arroyo (@nude_luna) October 14, 2021

Lisa kissing Garcelle's ass in an attempt to keep her job and prevent Denise from coming back. Fake bitch. #RHOBHReunion #RHOBH #RHOBHMeanGirls pic.twitter.com/cX96UkIUZH — Cindy Beck (@cinsin7) October 14, 2021

Others slammed Lisa for yelling at Garcelle over the race comment. Pictures of Lisa and her husband Harry Hamlin dressed up for Halloween are making the rounds because of his Nazi swastika T-shirt.

Garcelle Beauvais isn’t sure if she will return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 12. After Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley came at her, it is easy to see why Garcelle is on the fence about coming back.

RHOBH viewers have slammed Dorit and Lis for their behavior toward Garcelle at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.