The Challenge: Former finalist says she’s retired from the main show after five seasons

Finalists listen to TJ Lavin’s instructions in MTV’s The Challenge: Vendetta season. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

In the past several seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, viewers have seen several individuals announce their retirement from the show.

Recently, another cast member has announced they’ll no longer be appearing on the main show.

That may disappoint some fans, but the former finalist did add a small detail worth noting with their retirement confirmation.

Former The Challenge finalist reveals retirement

In a recent series of Q&As on her Instagram Story, former Real World: Go Big or Go Home star and Challenge finalist Kailah Casillas confirmed her retirement.

A fan asked Kailah if she’ll ever go back on The Challenge again since it’s been several seasons since fans saw her on the MTV show. Kailah said that has definitely been the “most-asked” question on her Q&A.

“My answer to this is: I’m retired from the regular Challenge. I 100 percent can not commit to the filming for that long… but maybe I’ll pop up somewhere else!” Kailah shared.

Pic credit: @kailah_casillas/Instagram

That would bring the 29-year-old Kailah’s regular-season Challenge career to a close after just five seasons. Kailah joined the show on Invasion of the Champions in 2016.

She returned for Dirty 30 and then for Vendettas, where she reached the final alongside Cara Maria Sorbello, Zach Nichols, Leroy Garrett, Kam Williams, Nicole Zanetta, Kyle Christie, and Tony Raines.

As seen in the sneak peek clip below, TJ Lavin revealed that of the eight finalists, only four competitors would move on. Kailah was amongst those four and finished in fourth place behind Kyle, Zach, and the season winner, Cara Maria.

Kailah’s Challenge history included spinoff, infamous fight

MTV’s spinoff Champs vs. Stars featured Challenge competitors and celebrities raising money for charities. Kailah appeared in Champs vs. Stars 2, where she teamed up with former Nickelodeon star actor and singer Drake Bell.

During the spinoff season, she eliminated Ashley Mitchell. However, she and her teammate lost to Casper Smart and Louise Hazel in the final episodes. Kailah raised $1,450 for charity in her appearance.

When she returned for Final Reckoning, her appearance was short-lived as she and castmate Melissa Reeves got into a physical altercation. Both competitors were kicked off the season in the first episode.

Her final season was Total Madness which included her brief showmance with Stephen Bear and her reunion with fellow Holy Trinity members Nany Gonzalez and Jenna Compono. However, since leaving the show, Kailah met a new man, Sam Bird, who she’s engaged to and living with in the United Kingdom.

In her time on MTV’s The Challenge, Kailah left with $25,625 in prize money, per her Challenge Wiki page.

Kailah says she could ‘pop up somewhere else’

Kailah’s retirement announcement joins the recent reveal by Tula “Big T” Fazakerley that she would no longer be competing on the show and would be pursuing a career in culinary arts.

Ahead of that, their castmate Leroy Garrett revealed he was done with the main Challenge after his appearance in Double Agents. This past November, he elaborated on what led to his retirement from the show.

Kailah’s comment about popping up somewhere else leaves some options for where Challenge fans might see her. It’s no surprise that contestants from other shows come onto The Challenge, including reality shows in the UK.

That could mean Kailah appears on something like Celebrity Big Brother, which arrives on CBS in early February. There’s a UK version of Big Brother too. However, both would seem to have the filming commitment Kailah mentioned.

Challenge competitors have also arrived from Survivor and the Amazing Race, two other shows Kailah might do well with, although Survivor also requires the filming commitment she mentioned. It’s always possible she and her fiance could appear on Amazing Race or another reality TV show in the UK.

Of course, there’s also The Challenge: All Stars spinoff, which has already released two seasons. Paramount Plus teased a third season with a trailer at the end of the Season 2 finale, but the cast has yet to be revealed.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV and is expected to return in 2022.