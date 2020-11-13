Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Kailah Casillas comments on feud with Melissa Reeves, her future with The Challenge


kailah casillas at the challenge total madness elimination
Kailah Casillas faces elimination on The Challenge: Total Madness. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge competitor Kailah Casillas recently addressed several topics related to her appearance on the show and future plans.

Viewers last saw Kailah during The Challenge: Total Madness as part of the “Holy Trinity,” featuring her good friends Nany Gonzalez and Jenna Compono.

Kailah wasn’t revealed amongst the upcoming Season 36 cast members and recently commented on if she’ll return to MTV’s competition show.

Kailah addresses Melissa feud, unseen footage

On Thursday, Kailah Casillas took to her Instagram and let fans ask her questions on her Instagram Story. She posted some of those big questions and her answers on the Story as well.

That included one fan asking, “was there any interaction between you & melissa that we didn’t see last season?”

In an interesting reply, Kailah actually said Total Madness footage involving her and castmate Melissa Reeves never aired. She also mentioned they’d resolved their differences.

“Actually, yes. I think we both grew up a lot and had time to reflect on ourselves after our fight,” Kailah said.

“When we went into Total Madness, we quickly talked about how dumb it all was and how we ruined a great opportunity for no reason,” she continued.

“I think her and I are more similar than we even realized and that’s why we didn’t get along. I’m not sure why none of that aired! But I wish her nothing but the best,” Kailah said, finishing her answer with a heart emoji.

kailah casillas ig answer about melissa
Pic credit: @kailah_cassilas/Instagram Story

Kailah’s infamous fight with Melissa Reeves occurred within the first few episodes of The Challenge: Final Reckoning. The two competitors got into a shouting match in the house while surrounded by others. Eventually, it turned into shoving and got physical to the point where others were pulling them apart.

Following the blowup, both girls were informed by host TJ Lavin that they were going home. That cost both Kailah and Melissa from going any further than the second episode of Final Reckoning.

However, both returned for Total Madness, so it appears they could mature from that moment and compete again.

Will Kailah return to compete on The Challenge?

While Kailah was back for Total Madness, she ended up going out in an elimination, on the same day her friend Jenna was also eliminated. As mentioned, she’s not part of the new season called Double Agents, but fans are holding out hope she might be back in the future.

“Are you going to continue doing challenges for MTV?” a fan asked her on Instagram.

“Maybe! I think taking a break is good for mental health! Maybe some others should follow my lead and sit one out because… They’re nuts,” Kailah replied.

kailah ig answer about the challenge
Pic credit: @kailah_casillas/Instagram Story

It’s unknown if Kailah is referring to any specific cast members, but it doesn’t appear she’s talking about Melissa Reeves. Other competitors keep doing season after season, and as Kailah mentions, it can weigh on them mentally.

She’s appeared on five seasons of the show with an appearance in the final on The Challenge: Vendettas.

For now, Kailah appears to be focused on her relationship with Sam Bird, whom she met after Season 35. They dated eight months and now they’re engaged to be married.

During her IG Story Q&A, she also mentioned that they’re a few weeks away from closing on a house in the United Kingdom. So quite possibly she’ll appear as part of Team UK on a War of the Worlds 3?

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on December 9 at 8/7c on MTV.

