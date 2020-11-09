The Challenge’s Melissa Reeves ‘tempted’ by OnlyFans, fires back at fans over IG video

Melissa Reeves, who appeared on multiple seasons of The Challenge, has let fans know she is considering starting a subscriber-based account for content at OnlyFans.

The Challenge: Total Madness finalist announced it on social media recently, and as one would expect, fans had plenty to say about the recent mom’s potential decision.

Additionally, Reeves also had to fire back at some fans who were calling out her abilities to raise her daughter.

Melissa Reeves announces she’s considering OnlyFans

In a post made to her Instagram Story, Melissa Reeves said she is “tempted” by the possibilities that having an OnlyFans account offers.

OnlyFans allows people of all levels of fame to start up a pay-for-content account, where subscribers often are treated to exclusive, and sometimes explicit, photos or videos.

“I’ve seen soooo many people using ONLY FANS these days,” Reeves started her IG Story post with.

“One of my friends is one [SIC] it and just showed me her income off it. Not gonna lie I’m tempted,” Reeves said, adding some eyeball and crying laughing emojis.

She added a large money sign face at the bottom of the post.

A Challenge fans account on Instagram called @thechallengeoverdose shared a screenshot of what Reeves had to say (below).

As Total Madness viewers know, Melissa Reeves was among the finalists competing on MTV’s show’s recent season. However, she had to bow out due to a lack of energy.

It ended up being because she was pregnant at the time and didn’t realize it until later. Her baby daughter Vienna Simpson was born this past June.

Some fans called that out when commenting on the post above about Melissa’s temptation.

“Doesn’t she have a child ? Thats just sad,” one IG commenter said.

Other comments on the post from fans suggested they would pay if she decides to join OnlyFans.

“Yes please 😍 regardless whether she does it or not I still think she’s awesome,” someone commented on the IG post.

“Listen, get the bag for you and your child,” another IG commenter said.

It’s worth noting that Melissa did seem to make the post in a joking way with the various emojis.

Also, other Challenge stars previously started accounts on the platform. According to a Reddit forum post, they include Natalie Negrotti, Zahida Allen, Kailah Casillas, and Paulie Calafiore.

Fans called out Melissa for parenting skills

Melissa shows off plenty of photos and videos of her daughter, including their Halloween costumes and other random things.

In an Instagram video that Melissa posted on her account last week, she showed her baby daughter trying out a green bean.

Apparently, what appeared to be a cute video for Melissa, Challenge stars, and some fans, wasn’t well-received by others.

View this post on Instagram I am obsessed with this little munchkin 🥰 A post shared by Melissa Reeves (@djmelreeves) on Nov 4, 2020 at 6:53am PST

Just a day after posting that video, Melissa followed it up by sharing a photo from her daughter’s video with the caption, “To all Karens.”

On top of the photo, Melissa also reacted to backlash she’d received for showing her daughter consuming a green bean.

“For all the KARENS telling me how terrible I am for allowing my daughter to taste a green bean for less than 5 seconds even tho my eyes are on her. F**K OFF. You think that’s bad you should have seen the 6 shots of tequila I let her wash it down with,” Melissa wrote under the image of her baby daughter.

Melissa’s above post has racked up over 15,000 Likes based on Melissa’s ability to react with a strong statement that involves humor with it. Even fellow UK Challenge star Georgia Harrison commented with a crying laughing emoji to support her.

Should Melissa launch an OnlyFans, one has to think she might face more comments about parenting, but she seems fully capable of handling the praise and criticism.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV.