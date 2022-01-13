The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 spoilers: Teaser trailer arrives after All Stars 2 finale

TJ Lavin hosts The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 is coming soon! Following an exciting grand finale for the second season of the Paramount Plus spinoff, a teaser trailer dropped to get fans ready for more.

It featured a familiar face and just a few words but revealed minor details about the upcoming third season of All Stars.

This report may contain spoilers for anyone who has yet to watch All Stars Season 1 and 2 on Paramount Plus.

Who won The Challenge: All Stars 2 final?

On Thursday, January 13, Episode 10 of All Stars 2 arrived for streaming and featured the final in Cancun, Mexico. Four teams competed in the event, including Teck Holmes and Ayanna Mackins, Darrell Taylor and Janelle Casaneve, Nehemiah Clark and Melinda Collins, and MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion.

The teams would battle through some challenging tasks, including solving puzzles by racing up and down various paths in the jungle on foot or by bike. There was also some sleep deprivation, eating a disgusting array of foods, and racing to unlock a safe containing $500,000.

In the end, MJ and Jonna were able to get their safe cracked first, as they grabbed all their cash, threw it in a bag, and headed for a small plane at the finish line. They officially became The Challenge: All Stars 2 winners and richer in the process.

All Stars 3 teaser trailer arrives after final

Once the episode concluded, it put a wrap on the season, as no reunion was filmed for the spinoff’s second season. However, a teaser trailer dropped after the episode.

In the short trailer video (below), viewers see a darker scene featuring thunder, lightning, an overhead shot of a Challenge house, and a fire pit. The word “Panama” appears on the screen, pointing to the third season’s location.

There’s a shot from behind as a man walks into the outer area of the house. It’s a familiar face, as it’s soon revealed to be longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin.

“Oh, you thought that was good, wait ’til you see what I have in store for ’em next,” Lavin says, before the words “Coming Soon” arrive on screen.

When is All Stars 3 release date and who’s in the cast?

The trailer merely teased the arrival of a third spinoff season for The Challenge: All Stars 3, without giving away much more beyond the location, host, and coming soon.

Viewers have yet to see an official trailer for the new season, which could arrive in the next several weeks to prep fans for All Stars 3.

The Challenge All Stars 1 premiered on April 1, 2021, and ran until June 23, 2021, including the reunion special. The Challenge: All Stars 2 went from November 11, 2021, until January 13, 2022.

That left a four-month gap between the two spinoff seasons on Paramount Plus. The same could happen with All Stars 3, which would mean it arrives in June. Fans are hoping that’s not the case, and it’s much sooner, as the season was already filmed weeks ago.

There’s no main season of The Challenge coming anytime soon for MTV, so that means All Stars 3 is likely to be the next show unveiled for Challenge fans.

As far as the cast goes, only TJ Lavin appeared in the teaser trailer, making him a lock to return as host. Fans can check out All Stars 3 cast spoilers here or wait until official announcements arrive.

The Challenge: All Stars 1 and 2 episodes are available on Paramount Plus. The Season 3 premiere date is TBA for Paramount Plus.