The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 3 cast loses major star for third spinoff season

The Challenge spoilers are circulating about the spinoff All Stars 3, even though the second season has yet to premiere on Paramount+.

However, speculation for the third season has generated much interest from fans, as it looked like a lineup consisting of many major stars from The Challenge.

An update recently arrived via a Challenge insider to suggest that one of those star cast members is no longer part of the rumored cast.

This report will contain potential spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast, which has yet to be announced or revealed officially.

All Stars 3 rumored to have major stars

The concept of The Challenge: All Stars involves bringing back fan favorites from MTV’s shows Fresh Meat, The Real World, Road Rules, and of course, The Challenge.

Season 1 generated a lot of praise and positive feedback from fans commenting online, as it brought an old-school Challenge vibe back for the spinoff series. The cast also featured all-time greats, including Beth Stolarczyk, Mark Long, Derrick Kosinski, Darrell Taylor, Kendal Sheppard, and KellyAnne Judd, among others.

That format will continue with All Stars 2, as many of the OGs from Season 1 will return, including Derrick, Darrell, Kendal, Jonna Mannion, Teck Holmes, and Laterrian Wallace.

All Stars 2 also added more OGs. They include former champions Jodi Weatherton, Brad Fiorenza, MJ Garrett, and other fan favorites like Tina Barta, Ayanna Mackins, and Melinda Collins. Check out the full cast and teaser details for who is part of the upcoming spinoff.

It appears based on the online rumors and speculation that All Stars 3 was going even bigger and better than the first two seasons. Based on the rumored cast list, there were numerous champions involved in the third season.

In addition to bringing back many All Stars OGs, including Mark, Darrell, Derrick, and Kendal, there were big rumors about the All Stars 3 cast. The rumored cast list included multi-time champions Jordan Wiseley, Wes Bergmann, Veronica Portillo, and Johnny Bananas. Other OGs mentioned for the spinoff’s third season included Nia Moore, Cynthia Roberts, and Roni Martin.

The Challenge OG no longer part of All Stars 3?

The Challenge insider @GamerVev regularly provides spoilers and rumors about the upcoming casts for the show online. That includes reports when a cast member appears to be out of the speculative cast.

Unfortunately, many fans will probably be disappointed to learn that GamerVev recently revealed seven-time champion Johnny Bananas is out of All Stars 3.

Based on the online rumors (below), Bananas dropped out last minute, and the reasons are currently unknown for him making that decision.

Bananas continues to host the weekly podcast on The Ringer called Death, Taxes, and Bananas, where he sits down and talks with various stars from The Challenge. His recent episode arrived after MTV aired Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 11 with Ed Eason as his special guest.

Bananas and his girlfriend of two years, Morgan Willett, broke up following allegations that Bananas cheated in the past month or so. A cheating video made the rounds online, and Morgan confirmed that it caused the breakup. Bananas has not said much about the split, beyond a statement he released to one publication saying he’d be keeping the details private.

The cast list rumored for All Stars 3 featured plenty of heavy hitters in terms of champions, finalists, and major stars. With Bananas dropping out last minute, his castmates may be breathing a sigh of relief that the Challenge G.O.A.T. is no longer part of the field.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres on Thursday, November 11, on Paramount+.